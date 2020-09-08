Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX - Database (Non Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX.
The report focuses on the following issues:
Features
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF DALLAS 5G MOBILE NETWORK
CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ks02b2
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
