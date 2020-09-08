NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL), (“Sol-Gel”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Sol-Gel’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company and give a business update.  A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentations” in the investors section of the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com. An archived webcast recording of the event will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference
   
Speaker: Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
Date: September 15, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM ET
   
Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Fireside Chat
   
Speakers: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer
  Gilad Mamlok, Chief Financial Officer
  John Vieira, U.S. Head of Commercialization
Date: September 17, 2020
Time: 8:40 AM ET

About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

