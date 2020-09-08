New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type, Operation, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03681940/?utm_source=GNW

2billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach USD 12.0billion by 2025. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising production and consumption of milk and other dairy products along with increased automation in dairy product manufacturing.

In order to prepare butter, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and other dairy products various processes have been developed and implemented by the dairy industry.These processes have been designed to utilize various properties of milk to manufacture products with different tastes and nutritional profiles.



These processes include pasteurization, homogenization, filtration, and separation.

With technological advancements in the dairy sector, milk is being largely processed to manufacture various ingredients and products.Globally, these products and ingredients have varied applications in health and nutrition.



These products are primarily used to provide consumers with nutrients that safeguard their health and make up for any deficient nutrients.

The segmentation of the dairy processing equipment market is based on type, operation, application, and region.Based on type, the dairy processing equipment market is segmented into pasteurizers; homogenizers, mixers & blenders; separators; evaporators & dryers; membrane filtration equipment; and others.



The market is further segmented, based on operation as, automatic, and semi-automatic.The market is further segmented, based on application such as processed milk, fresh dairy products, butter & buttermilk, cheese, milk powder, and protein ingredients.



The dairy processing equipment market, by region, is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Milk Powder: The fastest-growing segment of the dairy processing equipment market, by dairy processing equipment market application

The milk powder segment is growing at a significant rate due to the growing demand for infant formula.Milk powder has several benefits: longer preservation is possible since it has a longer shelf life and it need not be refrigerated, as opposed to fluid milk, which is perishable.



Further, it can be reconstituted with water when there is a lack of fresh milk availability. Milk powders serve as functional and nutritional ingredients in most of the food formulations including bakery, confectionery, dairy, recombined milk, meat, nutritional beverages, infant formula, and prepared foods.

Pasteurizers: The largest-growing segment of the dairy processing equipment market, by dairy processing equipment type

The market for pasteurizers is projected to be the largest market by type in dairy processing market.A pasteurizer is used for enhanced pasteurization, which involves the heating of every particle of the milk or the milk product, at a particular temperature to destroy the pathogens. This is an essential process for the processing of milk and milk products, as it purifies the raw milk, which is contaminated with bacteria and other microorganisms.

Asia Pacific: The largest-growing segment of the dairy processing equipment market, by dairy processing equipmentregion

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market in the world for dairy processing equipment.The region has been witnessing increased concerns regarding food safety.



It is one of the largest producers of milk in the world; hence, dairy processing is becoming imperative to prevent pathogen contamination. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the middle-class population inhabiting the region have been shifting their diet preferences from staple cereals to meat, dairy products, fruits, and vegetables.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from raw material suppliers to Tier 1 companies and manufacturers. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type-Tier 1 45-%, Tier 2- 30%, Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C level- 50%, Managers- 20%, Executives- 30%

• By Region- APAC- 40%, Europe- 30%, North America- 20%, and RoW*- 10%

*RoW includes Middle east and Africa

The dairy processing equipment market is diversified and competitive with a large number of players. The key players in this market include GEA Group (Germany), SPX FLOW, Inc (US), Krones AG (Germany), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) Corporation (US), IMA IndustriaMacchineAutomatiche SPA (Italy), IDMC Limited (India), Feldmeier Equipment, Inc. (US), Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Coperion GmbH (Germany), and Van Den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment B.V. (Netherlands). The key market players, along with the other players, adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships & agreements in the last few years to meet the growing demand for dairy processing equipment.Manufacturers are adopting strategies such as new product launches, expansion & investments, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



Research Coverage

The report segments the dairy processing equipment by type(pasteurizers; homogenizers, mixers & blenders; separators; evaporators & dryers; membrane filtration equipment; and others),operation (automatic and semi-automatic), application (processed milk, fresh dairy products, butter & buttermilk, cheese, milk powder, and protein ingredients), region(North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the dairy processing equipment market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/ new entrants in the market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the dairy processing equipment market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

