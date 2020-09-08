Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the Global Airline IT Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Airlines are facing an ever-evolving digital landscape and an increase in expectations from an always-connected passenger. Cloud computing, mobile solutions, machine learning (ML), Blockchain, etc. are disrupting numerous traditional processes across industries. Airlines have lagged behind other industries in embracing these digital enablers, but many have begun their digital transformation (DT) journey that will fundamentally change the traditional airline information technology (IT) strategies.
The major challenge for airlines is their dependence on legacy systems for their critical IT needs. Solution providers are developing digital solutions that will enable airlines to overcome this challenge and help them grow in their DT endeavors. The airline industry has faced numerous cyber threats over the past couple of years and such incidents have brought the focus of leaders to cybersecurity.
In such a scenario, airlines are trying to navigate their way in the new digital age, where protection of personal data is of high priority to passengers and governments are getting stricter on data regulation policies. Optimization of operations and hyper-personalization are key areas of focus for airlines globally. Growth in public awareness about climate change has put the aviation industry in the crossfires of a global backlash regarding the emissions levels that harm the environment.
The industry is tackling this challenge by investing in alternate sustainable fuels, electric propulsions, etc. However, these measures will only be realized and implemented over the very long term. Currently, airlines are implementing solutions that are integrated with ML algorithms that can optimize operations, delivering reduced costs and emissions.
Customers are becoming more mobile and are always online and connected. Their experience in other aspects of life such as retail shopping, business, and even relationships are served in an intelligent manner curated to their preferences. Airlines are trying to reach the level of personalization provided by such industries to gain more of the opportunity in ancillary products by pitching the right product to potential passengers at the right time. Numerous start-ups in various stages of growth are developing niche technologies that can improve the particular processes of an airline. Airlines and solution providers are partnering and investing in these start-ups to support their digital growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Market Overview
4. Drivers and Restraints - Airline IT Market
5. COVID-19 Impact - The Black Swan Event
6. Market Trends - Airline IT Market
7. Technology Trends - Airline IT Market
8. Forecasts and Trends - Airline IT Market
9. Competitive Analysis - Airline IT Market
10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
11. IT Infrastructure Segment Analysis
12. Operational IT Segment Analysis
13. Commercial IT Segment Analysis
14. Core Airline IT Segment Analysis
15. Passenger Service System Segment Analysis
16. Corporate IT Segment Analysis
17. COVID-19 Impact - Digital Opportunities
18. Company Profiles - Software Solution Providers
19. Company Profiles - Start-ups
