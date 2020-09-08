Atlanta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T Stamp Inc. trading as Trust Stamp, an AI-powered authentication company dual headquartered in Atlanta (US) and Cheltenham (UK), has been selected to participate in the largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) FinTech Hive Accelerator Programme. Their participation strengthens Trust Stamp’s existing presence in the Middle East and comes at a time of rapid global growth for the company.

With over half of all FinTech businesses in the Middle East and North Africa now operating from the DIFC and the involvement of over 30 ecosystem partners including IBM and Microsoft, the DIFC Fintech Hive is a leading hub for global innovation and a key player in shaping the future of finance. This year’s cohort attracted an unprecedented level of interest, with 620 companies applying from around the world. Just 17 leading FinTech companies were selected to participate in the fourth cohort after the competitive application process. The 14-week program commenced in the last week of August and leads up to an exclusive demo day at the end of November, springboarding companies towards long term growth in the MEASA region.

Trust Stamp first established a presence in the Middle East as an inaugural member of the Fintech MENA, Plug and Play ADGM accelerator in 2018. The company later joined the 2019 Qatar Information Technology and Communication Conference and Exhibition, the country’s largest information and technology showcase. Trust Stamp now plans to refine their technology and solutions to address the international priorities of financial institutions and further establish their commercial fit in the MEASA region with the support of top executives and world-leading financial institutions in DIFC’s robust ecosystem.

Trust Stamp President, Andrew Gowasack comments, “As the increasingly connected world of digital finance becomes less defined by geographical borders, innovative technologies with longevity in the finance sector need to build on industry foundations from all areas of the globe. The DIFC FinTech Hive programme has a proven track record of success guiding growth-stage companies as they lead financial services innovation while navigating a complex global regulatory environment. We look forward to continuing the momentum Trust Stamp has seen in the past year with the support, expertise and industry influence of the DIFC FinTech Hive.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is an artificial intelligence company focused on providing identity solutions at the intersection of biometrics, privacy, and cybersecurity. The company applies advanced cryptographic techniques, deep neural networks and proprietary AI powered tools to biometric and other identity data to create an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) that can be matched, deduplicated and verified while protecting sensitive identity information. Trust Stamp is currently participating in the DIFC Fintech Hive programme, LORCA Cyber Accelerator, and FIS Fintech Accelerator and is a graduate of multiple global programs including QCFintech, 630 Cybersecurity, Plug and Play (Silicon Valley and UAE), NAR REach, Mastercard Startpath, the Georgia Advanced Technology Development Center, the OnRamp Insurance Accelerator, the UK’s GCHQ/NCSC incubator and the Netherlands-based Blue Tulip Awards program (first place winner in the finance category).





