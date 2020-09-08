New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cloud IAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud Email Security segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Cloud Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.
Cloud IDS/IPS Segment to Record 12.1% CAGR
In the global Cloud IDS/IPS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 219-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Security Market Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Security Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Cloud Security Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Cloud IAM (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Cloud IAM (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Cloud Email Security (Solution) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Cloud Email Security (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cloud IDS/IPS (Solution) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cloud IDS/IPS (Solution) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Cloud DLP (Solution) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Cloud DLP (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: SMEs (Organization Size) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: SMEs (Organization Size) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: IT & Telecom (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: IT & Telecom (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Financial Services (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Financial Services (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Government (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Government (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Education (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Education (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Media & Entertainment (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: Media & Entertainment (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cloud Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: United States Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: United States Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: United States Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown
by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: United States Cloud Security Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Cloud Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Cloud Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Canadian Cloud Security Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Canadian Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 41: Japanese Market for Cloud Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Japanese Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Cloud Security: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Japanese Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud
Security in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Cloud Security Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 47: Chinese Cloud Security Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Chinese Cloud Security Market by Solution: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Cloud Security Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Chinese Cloud Security Market by Organization Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Chinese Demand for Cloud Security in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Chinese Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cloud Security Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 53: European Cloud Security Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Cloud Security Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 56: European Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: European Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020-2027
Table 58: European Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by
Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: European Cloud Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 60: European Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Cloud Security Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Cloud Security Market in France by Organization Size:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 64: French Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Cloud Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 66: French Cloud Security Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Cloud Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: Cloud Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization
Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: German Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by
Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: Cloud Security Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Cloud Security Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Cloud Security Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Italian Cloud Security Market by Solution: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 75: Italian Cloud Security Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: Italian Cloud Security Market by Organization Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 77: Italian Demand for Cloud Security in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 78: Italian Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Cloud Security Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Security: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization
Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Cloud Security Market Share Analysis
by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cloud Security in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 84: Cloud Security Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020-2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown
by Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 90: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Cloud Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 93: Cloud Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Organization
Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: Cloud Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Cloud Security Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Cloud Security Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 100: Cloud Security Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2020 and 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Cloud Security Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 102: Rest of World Cloud Security Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 79
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: