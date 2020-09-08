Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian ADAS market Radar features Robert Bosch, Continental Corporation India, Denso India, HELLA India, Delphi Automotive, Mando Automotive, Wabco India, and Infineon Technologies. While more than a dozen smaller companies either are exploring the market or have recently entered it, the publisher has identified these 8 as the market powerhouses.

This report analyzes and benchmarks these 8 companies across selective criteria to reveal market positioning using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the publisher's methodology. The document presents competitive profiles based on the companies' strengths and opportunities, including a small discussion on their positioning. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



A future mobility landscape characterized by zero road fatalities is a top goal pursued by legislators, automotive suppliers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe. To achieve this vision, automotive companies are exploring advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to complement their vehicle lineups' active safety portfolios. Today's systems primarily include cameras and radars that perceive surroundings to improve navigation, though each has inherent limitations.

Currently, the Indian ADAS market is in its infancy stage and just a small percentage of vehicles is fitted with these solutions, which fall within the lower levels (1-2) of driving autonomy classification. The publisher finds that the ADAS market in India is rising in response to the escalating need for safer driving conditions.



As an emerging economy, India's IT infrastructure development on highways is sluggish in comparison to its Western counterparts. As such, 3G and 4G-LTE communication networks, which are key pillars for connectivity, are limited to urban and semi-urban areas. For the wide-scale adoption of ADAS, government support is needed for scaling up infrastructure and implementing stricter road safety regulations.

In India, only a handful of premium sedans offer ADAS features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and emergency braking. Owing to infrastructural limitations and low customer awareness about ADAS functionalities in India, mass-scale implementation is a short-to-medium term vision for the mobility industry. Yet the major OEMs have realized the market's price sensitivity and thus have limited progress in the development of sensors.



These industry players are gradually endeavouring to optimize performance through a combination of cost-effective sensors, radars, cameras, and integrated machine learning capabilities. This has created a hunting ground for key global suppliers to increase their foothold and gain first-mover advantage by forging strategic alliances with domestic suppliers, OEMs, and IT companies.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

The Strategic Imperative

The Growth Environment

Companies to Action

Robert Bosch

Denso India

Wabco India

Mando Automotive

Continental Corporation India

Delphi Automotive

Infineon Technologies

Hella India

Strategic Insights

Impacts on Key Industry Participants

Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the CEO'S Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

