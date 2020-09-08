Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformative Mega Trends Driving the Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With increasing concern over the use of certain chemicals, for example, phthalates, consumers have shifted their preference to products with natural and safer ingredients. Improving economic standards, increasing share of working women, and growing consumer awareness regarding grooming are likely to drive the growth of personal care active ingredients.

New Trends: The male grooming industry is exploding, with numerous products entering the market every year. However, the trend is in a nascent stage, especially in countries such as India, where the beauty industry is always synonymous with women. Hence, the demand for male grooming products is expected to sustain for long, signifying strong demand for active ingredients from the segment. Moreover, the availability of multiple distribution channels has not only helped consumers get easy access to their brand of choice but has also assisted the brand in increasing its user base. The current pandemic scenario has further strengthened the trend and importance of online buying. This will have a positive impact on new distribution channels on the cosmetic and active ingredients industry in the long run.

Factors Restricting the Demand: Although, most current consumers purchase products with an expectation of quick and visible change, it is important for cosmetic product manufacturing companies to ensure that the claims are legitimate, else, it could impact cosmetic products and active ingredients significantly.

Shift to Plant-based Products: Most companies are making a shift to plant-based active ingredients to capture the changing dynamics of the market. As stated by the publisher in Ingredient Trends in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry 2020' the market has witnessed a 30% increase in products made from plant-based extracts. For instance, Beaute by Roquette' includes a wide range of plant-based solutions by Roquette that are used across cosmetic products, including moisturizers, emulsifiers, sunscreens, and emollients.

Market Discussion: In terms of ingredients, the anti-aging segment is expected to witness the highest growth of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025 on account of the growing aging population globally. Regionally, Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing disposable incomes and an expanding customer base.

Competitive Landscape: In 2019, the top-3 participants accounted for about 23.1% of the global personal care active ingredients market. The competitive landscape of the global personal care ingredients market is highly fragmented. The market for active ingredients producers is growing and more than 100 companies are present in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Industry Overview

Market Segmentation by Ingredient Type

Geographic Scope

Personal Care Active Ingredients Market-Value Chain

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Drivers and Restraints-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Regulatory Guidelines

Regulatory Landscape-US

Regulatory Landscape-Europe

Regulatory Landscape-China

Regulatory Landscape-Rest of APAC

Regulatory Landscape-ROW

Forecasts and Trends-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Ingredient Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Competitive Landscape-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Product Innovation

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-The Need for Customization of Products and Ingredients

Growth Opportunity 2-Product Differentiation as a Strategy to Gain Market Share

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Market Trends-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market

Technology Trends-Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Market Trends-Subscription Commerce

Market Trends-Social Media Influence

Product Trends-Organic and Plant-based Ingredients

Product Trends-Multifunctional Ingredients

Moisturizing Ingredients Segment Analysis

Moisturizing Ingredients Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Glycerol

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Sodium PCA

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Hyaluronic Acid

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Amino Acids and Ceramides

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Subsegments

Pricing Trends and Forecast-Moisturizing Ingredients

Anti-aging Ingredients Segment Analysis

Anti-aging Ingredients Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin A and Derivatives

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin E and Derivatives

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin C and Derivatives

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin B3 and Derivatives

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-CoQ10

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Collagen and Botanical Extracts

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Subsegments

Pricing Trends and Forecast-Anti-aging Ingredients

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion-Anti-aging Ingredients

UV Filters Ingredients Segment Analysis

UV Filters Ingredients Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast-UV Filters Ingredients

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion-UV Filters Ingredients

Exfoliating Ingredients Segment Analysis

Exfoliating Ingredients Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Glycolic Acid

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Lactic Acid

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Salicylic Acid

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Subsegments

Pricing Trends and Forecast-Exfoliating Ingredients

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion-Exfoliating Ingredients

Antimicrobial Ingredients-Segment Analysis

Antimicrobial Ingredients Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast-Antimicrobial Ingredients

Other Ingredients Segment Analysis

Other Ingredients Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast-Other Ingredients

Regional Analysis

The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoe2kl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900