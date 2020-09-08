TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE:BBM) (OTCQB: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA), (the “Company” or "Blueberries"), a Latin American, licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce that Camilo Villalba, Co-founder & Chief Executive Office, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 10th.



DATE: Thursday, September 10th TIME: 3 PM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3fLBL3m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Mr. Villalba questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In June 2020, Blueberries commenced sales of its proprietary cultivars and cosmetics. Blueberries has entered into multiple sales agreements to distribute its proprietary genetics to licensed producers. Production from contract growers will be processed at the Company’s extraction facility under arrangements.



The Company closed a non-brokered private placement offering of C$1,000,000. The offering included a strategic investment of C$814,647 by Mr. Facundo Garreton. Consequently, on August 1, 2020, Mr. Garreton was appointed as a director of the Company. With the funds the Company looks for a ramp up its sales in Q3 and Q4, 2020.



Blueberries entered into a collaboration agreement with Medicamentos de Cannabis SAS (“Medcann”), to develop, and produce THC cannabis extracts for the international market.



With prudent cash management, Blueberries achieved meaningful progress on product development (formulations based on Full Spectrum) and expansion of refining capacity.



The execution of the contract and associate grower model allowed Blueberries' cultivation to expand by 130% to more than 322,000 sq. ft. (3 hectares) with additional potential expansion of the cultivated land to a total of 1 million sq. ft. (9.2 hectares), with the Cogua land being developed through an ultra-low cost outdoor cultivation model.



In July 2020, Blueberries signed an agreement with Netshop Fulfillment SAS (“Netshop”). The agreement transfers the management of the Cannabella CBD cosmetics business to Netshop, allowing Blueberries to focus more on its core business, keeping a royalty and an exclusivity agreement to provide CBD oil for the manufacturing of the cosmetics.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Blueberries Medical Corp

Camilo Villalba, Chief Executive Officer

cvillalba@blueberriesmed.com

(+57) 313.483.0131

OTC Markets Group, Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

johnv@otcmarkets.com

(212) 220-2221

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: commencement of commercial production of CBD-dominant oils and products in 2020, successful implementation of full GMP standards at its extraction facility to allow for additional export potential to international markets, achieving additional milestones in 2020 as contemplated, or at all, ability to expand distribution networks, ability to expand and upgrade the Company’s cultivation facilities in Colombia, internal expectations, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to access new Latin American and international markets, the ability to attract and retain new customers, and future expansion plans including development of the cultivation, production, industrialization and marketing of cannabis for commercial and scientific purposes.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Colombian and international medical cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colombia, Argentina and elsewhere; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding the Company, and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Listing Statement dated January 31, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.