REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming 2nd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Conference being held virtually September 14-16, 2020. Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development, and Jan Smith, Ph.D., senior vice president, biology, will be featured speakers during the digital event.



Details of Revolution Medicines’ participation in the 2nd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Conference are as follows:

Presentation: Title: Approaches to Inhibiting RAS Driven Tumors Beyond KRAS G12C Presenter: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Panel Discussion: Title: Empowering Combination Strategies to Target RAS Mutant Cancers: The Future of Oncology Therapy Participant: Jan Smith, Ph.D., senior vice president, biology Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Workshop: Workshop Title: Navigating the Future Potential of Combination Strategies: Combining Inhibitors Inside & Outside the RAS Pathway Co-Leader: Jan Smith, Ph.D., senior vice president, biology Dr. Smith’s Presentation: Therapeutic Approaches to Targeting RAS-Dependent Cancers Date: Monday, September 14, 2020 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern

Additional information on the 2nd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Conference is available through the conference website at https://ras-drugdevelopment.com/

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline includes RMC-4630, a clinical-stage investigational drug that is designed to selectively inhibit the activity of SHP2, an upstream node in RAS signaling. Preclinical programs include inhibitors of multiple mutant RAS proteins and SOS1. RMC-5552, currently in IND-enabling development, is designed for use against tumors featuring mTORC1 activation, including certain RAS-addicted cancers.

