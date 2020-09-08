Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations in China: An In-depth Study of Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the China Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) industry covers regional industry developments, regulatory and legal changes, and reviews China's major CMO and CDMO companies with facility information, company ownership, background, management and facility capacity and history. This study is based on in-depth research, using public secondary and primary information resources.



This is an on-going project that will be updated in the future to provide trends information, and relevant new in-depth insights into the rapidly growing and changing Chinese biologics industry.

Highlights:



Top Ranked CDMO Facilities in China

Trends in the importance of Contract Manufacturing of biologics in China

How CMOs are meeting the increased demand and rapid capacity expansions

Analysis and Profile Directory of CMOs in China

Topline Findings:

China mAb Therapeutics expected to grow to USD $26 billion by 2030, with CMOs accessing an increasing share of domestic production.

Pipeline Growth in China is accelerating, including markets for mAb therapeutics and vaccines

Demand for biologics from domestic developers is increasing at 20% annually



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction: Brief History Of China Biopharma Service Industry

Service and Business Model of a Biologics CMO

Business model of CDMOs

Biologics CDMOs Have High Barrier for Entry in China

Strong Growth Provides CMO Opportunities

History of China's Biologics CMOs and Policy Impacts

Chapter 2: Legal Framework of MAH, Government Subsidy Program And Implications

Introduction of MAH-related guidelines in Drug Administration Law (2019)

Current Status of MAH in China

Issues in MAH Implementation

Issues with Current Regulatory Framework

Government Subsidy Programs Related to MAH

Impact of MAH and Subsidy Programs on CDMOs

Chapter 3: Innovation in China Biopharma And Outsourcing of Commercial Scale Bioprocessing Domestic Developers Prefer In-house Manufacturing

Innovative Products More Likely Outsourced

Domestic Developers Progress in Innovation

Diversification Taking Place, but Pathway Remains Crowded

Biobetter vs. First-In-Class mAbs: A Major Trend

Company Pipelines and Capacity Needs for Chinese CMOs

Domestic CMO Capacity Needs in 5 Years

CMO Commercial Scale Bioprocessing Trends in China

CMO expanding capacity to reduce production costs

Chinese CMO Cost Reduction Efforts

More Commercial Scale CMO Bioprocessing Coming

Developers Becoming CMOs

Chapter 4: Who Uses China-Based Biologics CMOs

Using China-based CMOs for Western Markets

Case Studies

a. WuXi Biologics - TaiMed

b. WuXi Biologics - Shanghai Hile Biopharmaceutical

c. WuXi Biologics - Amicus

Overseas Clients Targeting China Markets

Case Studies

a. JHL Biotech - Sanofi

b. WuXi Biologics - AC Immune SA

Domestic CMO Clients Targeting Western

Case Studies

a. MabPlex - Encure Biopharma

b. WuXi Biologics - Ambrx - ZMC

Domestic Clients Targeting Domestic Markets

Case Studies

a. ShellBio - Lunan Pharma

b. Tobio Pharm - Zelgen Biopharma

How Domestic Clients Make Make vs. Buy' Decisions

Key Attributes in Selection of CMO

Chapter 5: China-Based Biologics CMOs

Idle Capacity Issue

Hiring Challenges Today

Summary of the China Biologics CMO Landscape

Categorization of China CMOs

Trends Among China Biologics CMOs

Overall Conclusion

Chapter 6: Domestic Biologics CMOs vs. MNC Biologics CDMOs

Strengths of Domestic Biologic CDMOs vs. MNC Biologics CDMOs

Weaknesses of China Biologics CDMOs vs. MNC Biologics CDMOs

Opportunities and Threats for China Biologics CDMOs

Strength, Weakness, and Threats of MNC CMOs

AppendIx I: Biopharmaceutical-Devoted CDMOs

AppendIx II: Companies With Biologics Development and CMO Operations

AppendIx III: Developer Companies Also CMOs

Companies Mentioned

3SBio

AlphaMab

Amoy-Top Biotech (subsidiary of Tonghua Dongbao)

Anhui Anke Biotechnology

Beigene

BeigeneJunshi Pharma/Jiangsu Suzhou

Benemae Pharmaceutical

Biotech Pharma

Boehringer-Ingelheim

CP Guojian Pharmaceutical

CSPC Pharma

Celgene Pharma/Shanghai

Changchun Hi-Tech #2 BCHT

Changchun Hi-Tech GeneScience

Changchun Institute

Chengdu Institute

Chia Tai Tianqing

Four Rings

GSK/Shenzhen

Gan & Lee

Generon

Genor

Henglius Pharma (a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma)

Hengrui Pharma/Lianyungang

Hengrui Pharma/Suzhou

Hisun

Huahai Pharma

Hualan/Beijing

Hualan/Xinxiang

Innovent Bio

JHL biotech

Jiangsu Wanbang

Junshi Pharma/Jiangsu, Suzhou

Junshi Pharma/Ligang, Shanghai

Kanghong Pharma

Kelun Pharma

Lanzhou Institute

Lee's Pharma

Livzon mAb

Luye Pharma

Mabtech holding Ltd

North China

Pfizer/Hangzhou

Qilu Pharma

SL Pharma/Beijing

SL Pharma/Quebec

Sanofi/Shenzhen

ShangPharma (Chempartner)

Shanghai Institute

Shanghai Pharma

Shanghai United Cell/Shanghai

Simcere Pharma/Jiangsu, Changzhou

Simcere Pharma/Yantai

SinoCellTech

Sinobioway/Tianjin

Sinovac/Beijing

Tasly

Teruisipharm

Tiantan Biologics

Tonghua DongBao

Tot Pharma

Tri-Prime Gene

Walvax/Kunming

Walvax/Taizhou

Walvax/Yuxi

Wuhan Institute

Wuxi Biologics

Yantai Rongchang (MABPLEX,subsidiary of Yantai Rongchang)

Zesun Pharma

Zhuhai Essex

