This report on the China Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) industry covers regional industry developments, regulatory and legal changes, and reviews China's major CMO and CDMO companies with facility information, company ownership, background, management and facility capacity and history. This study is based on in-depth research, using public secondary and primary information resources.
This is an on-going project that will be updated in the future to provide trends information, and relevant new in-depth insights into the rapidly growing and changing Chinese biologics industry.
Highlights:
- Top Ranked CDMO Facilities in China
- Trends in the importance of Contract Manufacturing of biologics in China
- How CMOs are meeting the increased demand and rapid capacity expansions
- Analysis and Profile Directory of CMOs in China
Topline Findings:
- China mAb Therapeutics expected to grow to USD $26 billion by 2030, with CMOs accessing an increasing share of domestic production.
- Pipeline Growth in China is accelerating, including markets for mAb therapeutics and vaccines
- Demand for biologics from domestic developers is increasing at 20% annually
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction: Brief History Of China Biopharma Service Industry
- Service and Business Model of a Biologics CMO
- Business model of CDMOs
- Biologics CDMOs Have High Barrier for Entry in China
- Strong Growth Provides CMO Opportunities
- History of China's Biologics CMOs and Policy Impacts
Chapter 2: Legal Framework of MAH, Government Subsidy Program And Implications
- Introduction of MAH-related guidelines in Drug Administration Law (2019)
- Current Status of MAH in China
- Issues in MAH Implementation
- Issues with Current Regulatory Framework
- Government Subsidy Programs Related to MAH
- Impact of MAH and Subsidy Programs on CDMOs
Chapter 3: Innovation in China Biopharma And Outsourcing of Commercial Scale Bioprocessing Domestic Developers Prefer In-house Manufacturing
- Innovative Products More Likely Outsourced
- Domestic Developers Progress in Innovation
- Diversification Taking Place, but Pathway Remains Crowded
- Biobetter vs. First-In-Class mAbs: A Major Trend
- Company Pipelines and Capacity Needs for Chinese CMOs
- Domestic CMO Capacity Needs in 5 Years
- CMO Commercial Scale Bioprocessing Trends in China
- CMO expanding capacity to reduce production costs
- Chinese CMO Cost Reduction Efforts
- More Commercial Scale CMO Bioprocessing Coming
- Developers Becoming CMOs
Chapter 4: Who Uses China-Based Biologics CMOs
- Using China-based CMOs for Western Markets
- Case Studies
- a. WuXi Biologics - TaiMed
- b. WuXi Biologics - Shanghai Hile Biopharmaceutical
- c. WuXi Biologics - Amicus
- Overseas Clients Targeting China Markets
- Case Studies
- a. JHL Biotech - Sanofi
- b. WuXi Biologics - AC Immune SA
- Domestic CMO Clients Targeting Western
- Case Studies
- a. MabPlex - Encure Biopharma
- b. WuXi Biologics - Ambrx - ZMC
- Domestic Clients Targeting Domestic Markets
- Case Studies
- a. ShellBio - Lunan Pharma
- b. Tobio Pharm - Zelgen Biopharma
- How Domestic Clients Make Make vs. Buy' Decisions
- Key Attributes in Selection of CMO
Chapter 5: China-Based Biologics CMOs
- Idle Capacity Issue
- Hiring Challenges Today
- Summary of the China Biologics CMO Landscape
- Categorization of China CMOs
- Trends Among China Biologics CMOs
- Overall Conclusion
Chapter 6: Domestic Biologics CMOs vs. MNC Biologics CDMOs
- Strengths of Domestic Biologic CDMOs vs. MNC Biologics CDMOs
- Weaknesses of China Biologics CDMOs vs. MNC Biologics CDMOs
- Opportunities and Threats for China Biologics CDMOs
- Strength, Weakness, and Threats of MNC CMOs
- AppendIx I: Biopharmaceutical-Devoted CDMOs
- AppendIx II: Companies With Biologics Development and CMO Operations
- AppendIx III: Developer Companies Also CMOs
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- AlphaMab
- Amoy-Top Biotech (subsidiary of Tonghua Dongbao)
- Anhui Anke Biotechnology
- Beigene
- BeigeneJunshi Pharma/Jiangsu Suzhou
- Benemae Pharmaceutical
- Biotech Pharma
- Boehringer-Ingelheim
- CP Guojian Pharmaceutical
- CSPC Pharma
- Celgene Pharma/Shanghai
- Changchun Hi-Tech #2 BCHT
- Changchun Hi-Tech GeneScience
- Changchun Institute
- Chengdu Institute
- Chia Tai Tianqing
- Four Rings
- GSK/Shenzhen
- Gan & Lee
- Generon
- Genor
- Henglius Pharma (a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma)
- Hengrui Pharma/Lianyungang
- Hengrui Pharma/Suzhou
- Hisun
- Huahai Pharma
- Hualan/Beijing
- Hualan/Xinxiang
- Innovent Bio
- JHL biotech
- Jiangsu Wanbang
- Junshi Pharma/Jiangsu, Suzhou
- Junshi Pharma/Ligang, Shanghai
- Kanghong Pharma
- Kelun Pharma
- Lanzhou Institute
- Lee's Pharma
- Livzon mAb
- Luye Pharma
- Mabtech holding Ltd
- North China
- Pfizer/Hangzhou
- Qilu Pharma
- SL Pharma/Beijing
- SL Pharma/Quebec
- Sanofi/Shenzhen
- ShangPharma (Chempartner)
- Shanghai Institute
- Shanghai Pharma
- Shanghai United Cell/Shanghai
- Simcere Pharma/Jiangsu, Changzhou
- Simcere Pharma/Yantai
- SinoCellTech
- Sinobioway/Tianjin
- Sinovac/Beijing
- Tasly
- Teruisipharm
- Tiantan Biologics
- Tonghua DongBao
- Tot Pharma
- Tri-Prime Gene
- Walvax/Kunming
- Walvax/Taizhou
- Walvax/Yuxi
- Wuhan Institute
- Wuxi Biologics
- Yantai Rongchang (MABPLEX,subsidiary of Yantai Rongchang)
- Zesun Pharma
- Zhuhai Essex
