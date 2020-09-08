New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Drones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646055/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR
The Commercial Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 202-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Commercial Drones - An Expanding Market
Outlook
A Walk Through the Transition from Military to Commercial and
Civilian Applications
Recent Market Activity
Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth
Use Cases of Commercial Drones Continue to Expand
Technology Advancements Critical for Commercial Drones Market
Rotary Blade UAVs to Lead Commercial Drones Market
Challenges Confronting Commercial Drones Market
Lack of Regulatory Framework Hampers Adoption of Drones in
Commercial Sector
Drone Use Raises Concerns over Damage to Property & People
Global Competitor Market Shares
Commercial Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AeroVironment, Inc. (USA)
Agribotix, LLC (USA)
Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (UK)
CyPhy Works, Inc. (USA)
Draganfly Innovations Inc. (Canada)
DroneDeploy (USA)
Drone Aviation Holding Corporation (USA)
EHang, Inc. (China)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
Parrot SA (France)
senseFly Ltd. (Switzerland)
PrecisionHawk (USA)
Prioria Robotics, Inc. (USA)
Sharper Shape Ltd. (Finland)
Skycatch, Inc. (USA)
SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
XAIRCRAFT Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Yuneec International Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Artificial Intelligence to Drive Future Growth
Automation - A Significant Area of Development
Use of Drones in Gathering Data Drives Adoption in the
Enterprise Sector
Internet of Things (IoT) to Fuel Commercial Use of Drones
Companies Focus on Battery Technologies for Extended Flight Times
UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps
3D Mapping to Optimize Vehicular Movement at Construction Sites
Drone-as-a-Service Takes Flight
Drone Rental Centers - A Growing Concept
Photography Drones - Smart Capabilities Spur Adoption
Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of
Commercial Drones
Advancing Smartphone Tech Facilitates Adoption of Drones in
Commercial Applications
Testing: An Essential Requirement for Commercialization of Drones
Open Source Development Efforts to Reduce Penetration of
Proprietary Drone Designs
Table 1: Commercial Drones Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Commercial Drones Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Commercial Drones Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Commercial Drones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Commercial Drones: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Commercial Drones Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Commercial Drones Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Commercial Drones Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Commercial Drones Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Commercial Drones Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Commercial Drones Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Drones: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Commercial Drones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Commercial Drones Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Commercial Drones Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
