New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Drones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646055/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Commercial Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 202-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AeroVironment Inc.

Agribotix, LLC

Airware

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

CyPhy Works Inc.

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Drone Aviation Holding Corporation

DroneDeploy

EHang Inc.

Intel Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Parrot SA

PrecisionHawk

Skycatch Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Yuneec International Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646055/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Commercial Drones - An Expanding Market

Outlook

A Walk Through the Transition from Military to Commercial and

Civilian Applications

Recent Market Activity

Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth

Use Cases of Commercial Drones Continue to Expand

Technology Advancements Critical for Commercial Drones Market

Rotary Blade UAVs to Lead Commercial Drones Market

Challenges Confronting Commercial Drones Market

Lack of Regulatory Framework Hampers Adoption of Drones in

Commercial Sector

Drone Use Raises Concerns over Damage to Property & People

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AeroVironment, Inc. (USA)

Agribotix, LLC (USA)

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (UK)

CyPhy Works, Inc. (USA)

Draganfly Innovations Inc. (Canada)

DroneDeploy (USA)

Drone Aviation Holding Corporation (USA)

EHang, Inc. (China)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Parrot SA (France)

senseFly Ltd. (Switzerland)

PrecisionHawk (USA)

Prioria Robotics, Inc. (USA)

Sharper Shape Ltd. (Finland)

Skycatch, Inc. (USA)

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

XAIRCRAFT Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Yuneec International Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Artificial Intelligence to Drive Future Growth

Automation - A Significant Area of Development

Use of Drones in Gathering Data Drives Adoption in the

Enterprise Sector

Internet of Things (IoT) to Fuel Commercial Use of Drones

Companies Focus on Battery Technologies for Extended Flight Times

UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps

3D Mapping to Optimize Vehicular Movement at Construction Sites

Drone-as-a-Service Takes Flight

Drone Rental Centers - A Growing Concept

Photography Drones - Smart Capabilities Spur Adoption

Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of

Commercial Drones

Advancing Smartphone Tech Facilitates Adoption of Drones in

Commercial Applications

Testing: An Essential Requirement for Commercialization of Drones

Open Source Development Efforts to Reduce Penetration of

Proprietary Drone Designs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Commercial Drones Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Commercial Drones Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Commercial Drones Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Commercial Drones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Commercial Drones: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Commercial Drones Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Commercial Drones Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Commercial Drones Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Commercial Drones Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Commercial Drones Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Commercial Drones Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Drones: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Commercial Drones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Commercial Drones Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Commercial Drones Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 154

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646055/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001