SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that KT Corporation (KT), South Korea’s largest telecommunications company and formerly Korea Telecom, deployed the Infinera 7300 Series Multi-haul Transport Platform in its national backbone network to support a nationwide rollout of 5G services. KT selected the 7300 platform to provide a scalable core network solution optimized for the performance requirements of bandwidth-intensive end-user services such as 5G.



KT is a global leader in offering next-generation high-bandwidth services and 5G technology. KT deployed the first phase of its 5G network in late 2018, launching new services in the greater Seoul metropolitan area. KT plans to expand its 5G network nationwide this year to include 24 major cities, as well as key transport routes such as expressways, subways, high-speed railways, large universities, and neighborhood shopping areas.

Infinera’s solution for KT includes support for secure and reliable 200G transmission across KT’s nationwide core infrastructure. The 7300 coherent packet optical transport system offers a compelling pay-as-you-grow approach to network scaling. This model benefits KT by lowering initial costs, reducing equipment sparing costs, and providing the foundation for cost-effective scalability.

“Infinera’s advanced optical solutions enable KT to efficiently use its fiber and optimize the transmission of optical channels, lowering the total cost of network ownership, and helps KT maintain its global leadership in 5G,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “With Infinera’s innovative solutions, operators like KT pave the way for an agile and scalable infrastructure to support significant increases in bandwidth.”

“We are greatly honored to be appointed to deliver Infinera’s cutting-edge and robust solution to support KT’s national backbone network to support 5G,” said Choi Yong Seok, CEO & Chairman of Daesung Infotech.

Infinera, in partnership with local partner Daesung Infotech, worked closely to offer the best network solution to fit KT’s needs.

