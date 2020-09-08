WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform, ImmTOR™, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will participate virtually in the following investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference 2020

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Presentation Time: 3 p.m. ET

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com .

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its pioneering immune tolerance platform (ImmTOR™). Selecta is committed to utilizing ImmTOR to potentially improve the efficacy of biologics, enable re-dosing of life-saving gene therapy, and create novel immunotherapies for autoimmune diseases. Selecta’s late-stage product candidate, SEL-212, is designed to be a monthly treatment for chronic refractory gout, a debilitating rare disease with a significant unmet medical need. SEL-212 consists of a combination of its ImmTOR platform co-administered with pegadricase, an enzyme designed to treat patients with symptomatic gout, refractory to standard uric acid lowering treatment. Selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidates are in development for certain rare inborn errors of metabolism and incorporate our ImmTOR platform with the goal of addressing barriers to repeat administration. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Selecta has established collaborative relationships with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) and Sarepta Therapeutics for gene therapy, and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi™) for SEL-212. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com .

For Investors:

Lee M. Stern

Solebury Trout

+1-646-378-2922

lstern@soleburytrout.com