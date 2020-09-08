Chicago, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN will make several modifications to both the NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN Examinations beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCSBN introduced several carefully evaluated and tested modifications to the NCLEX examinations. These modifications will expire on Sept. 30, 2020. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, NCLEX exams will retain some of the characteristics of the modified exam. The difficulty levels and passing standards of the exams have not changed.

The modifications effective Oct. 1, include:

Pretest items will be reintroduced. Each candidate will get 15 pretest items in their exam.

Due to the addition of the 15 pretest items, the minimum length exam will be 75 items and the maximum length exam will be 145 items.

Examination time will be five hours.

The voluntary Next Generation NCLEX Special Research Section will be reintroduced.

The NCLEX Tutorial will be replaced with a general guide and test taking tips.

A more detailed explanation of the modifications can be found here.

Specific questions about the examination changes can be addressed to NCLEX information at nclexinfo@ncsbn.org.

Pearson VUE testing centers will continue to adhere to all CDC guidelines for social distancing, and cleaning and disinfection. Candidates and testing center personnel will be screened and required to wear masks while in the center.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

Dawn M. Kappel NCSBN 312-525-3667 dkappel@ncsbn.org