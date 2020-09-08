SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6 today announced record-setting Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $17.4 million for August 2020 – a 116% increase year-over-year – marking the brand’s strongest month in company history. The artist-driven online marketplace, featuring made-to-order products in home decor, wall art, apparel and accessories, saw further momentum across home decor with shifts in consumer behavior to online continuing to fuel strong growth in new and repeat customers.



"Society6 is continuing to see strong growth, especially in the Home Decor category, even with this non-traditional back-to-school season,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager of Society6. “In addition to August being a record GTV month for Society6 overall, August marked our strongest month on record for the B2B channel with drop-ship performing especially well."

Society6 prides itself on offering premium made-to-order products featuring beautiful, original designs at affordable prices. With more than 6 million unique designs available across more than 70 premium products in home decor, furniture, wall art, tabletop, apparel and tech, there is truly something for everyone at Society6. For more information on Society6, visit www.society6.com .

