NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop oral therapies to reduce the burden of chronic injections for people with rare diseases, today announced that management will be participating in two investor conferences in September.



Presentation details:

Event: HC Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020

Time: 1:00pm EDT

Event: Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 11:20am EDT

A live audio webcast of both sessions will be available in the News and Investors section of Chiasma’s website at www.chiasma.com. A replay of both sessions will be available for 90 days.

About Chiasma

Chiasma is focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. On June 26, 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA® for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA is the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com .

