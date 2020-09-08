CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCM Asset Management Ltd. (“NCM”), is pleased to announce the successful launch of NCM Core Global as an ETF listed on the TSX with the ticker NCG.



NCM Core Global has been available to investors as a mutual fund since February 17th, 2016, and is now the first NCM product to also have an ETF series. “We are very excited to expand the availability of one of our most popular products into the ETF channel,” said Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM.

Wan Kim, Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing for NCM says, “As more and more Canadians use both mutual funds and ETFs for their investment solutions, it was important for NCM to offer products in both a mutual fund series and now an ETF series.”

Alex Sasso says, “NCM Core Global provides investors with exposure to businesses that are amongst the best in the world. Many of these companies are taking market share, have industry leading financial metrics and are benefitting from the technological disruption that is happening in their industries. This product is managed by a deep and experienced team of investment professionals.”

NCM Core Global seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global equity securities. The portfolio may consist of all types of equity and debt obligations of issuers that may or not be listed for trading upon the facilities of stock exchanges or other organized and regulated trading facilities. Assets of the fund may also be invested in debt obligations or held in cash to the extent that economic, market or other conditions make it appropriate.

About NCM – NCM Asset Management Ltd.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada’s leaders in actively managed investment products. With a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third-party distribution channel. (www.ncminvestments.com)

For further information or assistance, please contact:

NCM – NCM Asset Management Ltd.

Wan Kim

403-531-2650

Senior Vice President, National Sales & Marketing

Notice to Reader:

Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management’s control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.