NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced plans to migrate its real-time ticker plant to Amazon Web Services, Inc .(AWS). FactSet’s ticker plant, which is currently implemented on premise, ingests and delivers live market data from exchanges around the world and represents a large part of the Company’s data footprint. This migration will create the first global ticker plant of its kind in the cloud.



“Moving a full ticker plant onto the cloud is the holy grail of market data engineers,” said Gene Fernandez, Chief Product and Technology Officer, FactSet. “Many people thought it would be impossible. FactSet has worked with AWS to conduct rigorous testing and validation that proves it is not just possible, but that AWS provides a stable and secure environment for processing major exchange feeds. We are confident that this groundbreaking project will help us drive greater speed and efficiency to accelerate our clients’ digital transformations.”

FactSet’s cloud-based ticker plant will rely on the new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances built on the AWS Nitro System . The migration process is scheduled to begin later this year and is estimated to be completed in 2021. FactSet clients will benefit from faster cloud-based content delivery and AWS’s large global footprint, which will allow for reduced latency and increased local data processing and normalization.

“FactSet is continuing to expand its use of AWS to deliver innovative financial services offerings that help customers scale, manage, and build complex analytics platforms in the cloud,” said Greg Pearson, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “By running their large-scale ticker plants on AWS, FactSet can leverage AWS’s global infrastructure and cloud services to provide fast access to financial data that investment professionals need to make time-sensitive decisions. We look forward to our continued collaboration with FactSet as they leverage AWS’s proven capabilities and security to drive efficiency across their business and support their customers by delivering innovative and new experiences that better enable them to respond to market volatility.”

FactSet® (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 131,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com . Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

