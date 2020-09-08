Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

September 8, 2020 at 3 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company’s own shares





On September 8, 2020 a total of 5,871 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.

The return is related to the share issues announced on March 7, 2019 and March 5, 2020. In the share issues, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the share incentive plan during the 2018 and 2019 performance periods. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, the company holds a total of 2,418,440 own shares.

For more information, please contact:





Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709