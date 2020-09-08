VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Fusion has been awarded a funding partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fusion Energy Science’s new Innovation Network for Fusion Energy (INFUSE) program, recognizing General Fusion as a global leader on the path to commercializing practical fusion.



General Fusion will partner with the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), one of the world’s leading fusion research laboratories, to develop models for Advanced Stability Analysis for Magnetized Target Fusion. This project will apply advanced computational stability analyses to model equilibrium states of plasma, providing insights important to the company’s Fusion Demonstration Plant (FDP) project.

“We are thrilled with this opportunity to partner with other top fusion community scientists and benefit from the capabilities that PPPL offers,” said Michael Delage, Chief Technology Officer, General Fusion. “This collaboration will develop new plasma stability modeling and simulation capabilities for Magnetized Target Fusion, and the knowledge gained from this collaboration will support the design and operation of our FDP.”

The award acknowledges General Fusion’s world-class expertise in plasma development. It also supports international collaboration in public-private partnerships that advance the development of practical fusion.

“Fusion is a transformative clean energy technology that will play an incredibly important role in transitioning the world to a sustainable, low-carbon future,” said CEO Christofer Mowry. “Expansion of the U.S. INFUSE program to now include global leaders in this technology, such as General Fusion, shows DOE’s commitment to bringing together best-in-class researchers and technologies in the effort to reach this important goal.”

General Fusion was one of six private companies selected to receive an award during this round of the program.

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy and is based in Vancouver, Canada, with locations in Washington D.C., and London, U.K. The company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com .

