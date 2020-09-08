Innofactor Plc Insider Information, on September 8, 2020, 15:00 Finnish time
Senate Properties has selected Innofactor as the provider of consulting and maintenance services in a dynamic purchasing system. The procurement consists of consulting, development, support and maintenance services for a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solution and a ClickDimensions marketing automation solution.
The contract will first be valid until June 30, 2023, after which it will be valid until June 30, 2025, unless the customer issues a notice of the termination of the contract period before the end of the primary contract period. Innofactor estimates the total value (excluding VAT) of the procurement to be approximately EUR 1,000,000.
Senate Properties (later "Senate") is a state-owned company operating under the Ministry of Finance, and it acts as the internal specialist on work environment and premises for the state administration. The task of Senate is to provide the state administration with effective work environments supporting its operation in a cost-effective manner considering the state's overall interest. Senate is also responsible for selling and developing properties for which the use by the state has been discontinued.
The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.
