BOTHELL, WA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Gary Wilcox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal, will present at H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website here.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( cocrystalpharma.com ). The video webcast replay will be made available two hours following the event.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses, and norovirus infections. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.



