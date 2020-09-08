ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”), through its subsidiary Impact BioLife Science, Inc. (“Impact BioLife”), initiated a bioplastics research collaboration with one of the world’s largest plastic manufacturers. The collaboration is focused on developing five new types of advanced microbial-resistant plastics.



The bioplastics research collaboration builds upon existing research of Daryl Thompson, founder of advance research company, GRDG Sciences, LLC. (“GRDG”), and Impact BioLife’s Director of Scientific Initiatives. Notably, Thompson has been twice nominated for the Nobel Prize for his work in cutting-edge organic and carbohydrate chemistry.

“We are developing antimicrobial plastics for consumer products that control the spread of active pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, Influenza, E. coli, Staph, and Rhinovirus,” stated Thompson. “We are researching and exploiting key strategies found in the biological realm that can create plastics that are highly beneficial. Under this collaboration, we are specifically looking at solutions for common products such as cups, plates, utensils, plastic bags, and even counter tops, which together represent a significant and timely market opportunity. We are targeting to complete our research and testing phase early in the fourth quarter, setting the stage to quickly move into negotiations for global licensing and royalty agreements.”

GRDG is a specialized research team that focuses on developing solutions for biodefense under the guidelines of the Project BioShield Act, Event 201, and Potomac Institute for Policy Studies.

GRDG performs rapid analysis and research by using advanced algorithms and the most complete databases in the world. The team operates in a lean and efficient manner and when necessary utilizes the top contract research organizations to deliver solid results that are robust and accurate.

GRDG’s Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., the former United States Assistant Surgeon General and former Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC commented, “Research to date affirms our belief that our bioplastics technology can be a major game changer for a wide variety of consumer products and even beyond.”

“Consumers have a newly heightened awareness of the importance of microbial-resistant products and surfaces, and the patented bioplastics we are developing could provide an extremely effective solution to meet this growing unmet need,” commented Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer of DSS.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno related diseases. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/ .

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

