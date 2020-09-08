SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State (“company” “firm”), a registered investment advisor, announced today that Eric Ripley will be joining the company’s team as Executive Vice President of Business Development.



As the company has expanded, there is a relevant need to have a dedicated in-house resource to drive the recruitment strategy and grow its national footprint.

Mr. Ripley is a long-standing financial industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience and has held various key positions at LPL Financial where his most recent roles were Senior Core Internal Regional Director and Vice President, Business Consulting. His wealth of industry know-how and experience will be critical to his position as the principal relationship manager at Golden State. He will be focused on communicating the benefits and value of joining the Golden State community and, in fact, will be an integral part of the organization’s expansion efforts.

“Since 2013, Eric was our dedicated contact for our custodial partner, LPL Financial. Because he has in-depth knowledge of our organization and inner workings, he is uniquely qualified to propel Golden State’s expansion through our recruitment efforts. He understands what type of advisors we look for and want to support. Because he worked with us so very closely, he was a natural selection for this position, and we know his appointment sets the stage for our future growth plans,” said Golden State’s Founder and President John Nahas.

Mr. Ripley stated, “I have watched Golden State grow and worked with the team for so many years. When the opportunity arose, it felt right to make the official leap into the Golden State family. I am very excited to be leading the firm into its next phase of growth and am looking forward to building on the company’s success.”

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies are SEC registered investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.7 billion in brokerage and advisory assets¹. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program that seeks to provide its network of advisors with equity ownership opportunities. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s

complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs³, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com .

¹As of April 2020.

²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2020, based on assets under management.

The financial advisors of Golden State are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, a Registered Investment Advisor. Golden State and LPL Financial are separate entities. Golden State is located at 201 E. Sandpointe, Suite 460, South Coast Metro, CA 92707.

