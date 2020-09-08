H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that Executive Directors of the company will present at several reputed international conferences in September, all of them to be held virtually.



Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, which will be held virtually on September 14-16. Dr. Buesa will deliver a corporate presentation on September 16 at 09:00 EST. Dr. Buesa will also hold 1x1 meetings with international investors and pharma industry professionals. For more info about this event, please visit: https://hcwevents.com/

The company will present additional data from its CLEPSIDRA Phase II clinical trial in relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC) patients treated with the epigenetic drug iadademstat in combination with platinum-etoposide at the international conference ESMO-2020, which will take place virtually on September 16-21. The company will present an e-poster entitled “Final safety and efficacy data from CLEPSIDRA trial in 2L ED-SCLC”. In accordance with the conference embargo rules, the company will make available the contents of this poster on September 17 at 09:00 CET. For more info about this conference, please visit: https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-virtual-congress-2020

Finally, Dr. Roger Bullock, Oryzon’s CMO, will participate at the Sachs 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum. This event will be held virtually on September 21-24. Dr. Bullock will be one of the members of the Panel of Experts at the roundtable entitled “AD&PD”, co-chaired by Dr. Patrick Benz, Sr. Director Alliance Management of Johnson & Johnson, and Dr. Sumant Kulkarni, Managing Director Biotechnology Equity Research, Canaccord Genuity LLC. The AD&PD Panel will take place on September 24 at 14:00 CET. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.sachsforum.com/20bef-about.html

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.