LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, Inc. the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, would like to introduce Riya Sood, Chief Human Resources Officer, as a newest member of our Executive team.



Riya Sood brings 20 years of experience in leading HR Transformation. She has worked at Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries including Technology, Consulting, Energy, Financial. Riya also has tremendous exposure to several cultures across the globe including the Americas, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. She has a strong business acumen, developing, and implementing large global change programs is her forte. She has an outstanding track record of leading M&A, integration, divestiture projects, and critical people initiatives in complex, matrix organizations. Riya started her career with Standard Chartered Bank and post that led senior roles at Tech Mahindra, Weatherford, Deloitte, EXL.

"I am excited to join OpSec Security because we consider our employees to be our greatest strength. OpSec Security places high value on their people around the globe and encourages them to learn, grow, and continue the company’s long-standing tradition of innovation,” said Riya. "I am proud to be part of the executive team and love making something great even better.”

Dr. Selva Selvaratnam, CEO OpSec Security said, “Riya’s international experience will be invaluable to OpSec Security as we strengthen and evolve our global capabilities and our spirit of continuous improvement. Her exposure to world cultures will help support our commitment to Inclusion and Respect for the Individual throughout the organization. We are thrilled to have her join our executive leadership team.”

About OpSec Security

For nearly forty years, brands, institutions, and governments around the world have relied on OpSec Security to ensure the integrity of goods and documents. In a world of rising fraud and black-market alternatives, we are the layer of truth that powers revenue-generating relationships. This is only possible through a unique combination of proven security experience, deep industry expertise, the market’s broadest range of solutions, and a commitment to ongoing innovation. For more information please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec Security on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

