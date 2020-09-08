Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures announced today that they have green-lighted a previously unannounced new feature film LIVE and will move it immediately into production in early October. Big M Entertainment also confirmed that its feature film CAPTURED is now in post-production and remains on schedule for delivery by Q4 of 2020, and the feature film THE VACATION is still expected to be completed and ready for distribution in the first half of 2021.



Big M Entertainment CEO Marvin Williams commented, “We are excited that we have now added another new feature film, LIVE, to our already packed production schedule. This is a project that we had originally planned for later, but thanks to the outpouring of positive response received from providing dailies and behind the scenes stills of CAPTURED to industry insiders and producers, we were able to secure the funding and resources to add LIVE to our production schedule now, without interfering with or delaying any of our other current projects.” A brief “teaser” clip of CAPTURED can be seen at https://youtu.be/h26vUin2Hy8.

Mr. Williams described LIVE as “an action-horror-thriller in which an emotionally distraught terrified woman comes face-to-face with the potential inevitability of her own death, with a tone and vibe reminiscent of such films as ‘Halloween’ or ‘When a Stranger Calls.’”

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects scheduled for completion in 2020-2021 now includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (seeking distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); six feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production), ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production).

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg, http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

