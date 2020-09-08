NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The Authoriti Network (“Authoriti”), an innovative provider of transaction security solutions, today announced that the company is among an elite ensemble of startups select to demonstrate at Finovate Fall Digital . The online virtual event will be held September 14-18, 2020.

The Authoriti demo of the Permission Code® technology, presented by Authoriti Founder Lou Steinberg and team, is scheduled for Wednesday September 16th at 1pm ET. It will feature live transactions that showcase how technology improves both security and customer experience.

Authoriti has also assembled a virtual exhibit for Finovate. The online booth will be available to attendees starting on Monday September 14th. It will feature a “25 Questions” video with Authoriti CEO Mark Clancy, along with Authoriti videos, white papers, case studies and other online resources.

Attendees can receive a 20% discount by registering at this link using Authoriti’s code: FKV2373TFF.

How the Permission Code® Platform Works

Authoriti flips the model on centralized authentication platforms that use “dumb PIN” technology by empowering users to originate “smart PINs.” The patent-pending Authoriti Permission Code® platform eliminates fraud by allowing users to easily embed both their identity and transaction details in a digitally signed, tamper-proof smart PIN.

By securing the transaction, Permission Code smart PINs can be distributed through any channel without risk of misuse. Even if a PIN is somehow intercepted, it can only authorize the specific transaction that the user originally requested. It is a true transaction-signing solution, delivering an optimized combination of security, usability and cost of ownership.

About The Authoriti Network

The Authoriti Network was founded in 2017 to create new ways of preventing identity theft, fraud, and misuse of data. Our founders have significant leadership experience dealing with InfoSec at-scale in the world's leading financial institutions. Authoriti develops the patent-pending Permission Code® platform, which uses customer-originated smart PINs to give businesses the confidence that every transaction is authorized.

Authoriti is part of the CTM Insights cybersecurity technology incubator. The lead investor is Dot Capital . Other investors include Valley National Bancorp , who is also a customer.

For more information

https://authoriti.net / info@authoriti.net / LinkedIn / Twitter / #authoritinet

+1-646-354-7080