REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations, today announced that Ayala management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET. Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:40 pm ET.

A live webcast of each presentation may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Ayala’s website at ir.ayalapharma.com . An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. Ayala’s approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). Ayala’s lead product candidate, AL101, has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC ( ACCURACY ) bearing Notch activating mutations. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Julie Seidel

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

+1-212-362-1200

Julie.seidel@sternir.com