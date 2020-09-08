New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW

Specifically in the enterprise sector, with companies embracing a culture of learning to outperform competition, corporate e-learning is emerging as a high growth sub-sector within the market. Advantages offered by e-Learning driving its adoption in the academic and corporate sectors include versatility and flexibility as the learning pattern can be customized to suit all learning needs; audio visual learning tools enable better knowledge retention; information is made easy to understand and remember; higher degree of content coverage across all subjects; cost effective as it eliminates the need for infrastructure, travel, and other related expenditure; flexibility to listen to lectures and access content for unlimited number of times; reduced need to take down notes and enables more efficient management of time; reduced learning times; unrivalled convenience as it enables anytime, anywhere access to classrooms; encourages active and independent learning behavior among students; enables focused learning by allowing learners to selectively exclude subject matter elements not relevant to them; reduces reliance on a single teacher as a source for help and opens alternative sources of information via web forums, online tutorials, digital libraries at no additional costs.



Additionally, e-Learning systems based on cloud computing platforms enable course and content designers to create cost efficient and more accessible solutions. The migration from Adobe Flash to HTML5 eliminates conventional challenges associated with multimedia integration which remains vital for developing dynamic and interactive e-Learning course material that provide maximum engagement with the audience. Asia-Pacific ranks including China, is a major market led by factors such as growing importance of education especially in Asian countries with competitive labor markets; lack of skilled teachers in schools and colleges and the resulting increase in shadow education, private online tutoring and adoption of self-reliant learning strategies among students; and robust proliferation of smartphones and tablets and their use as an education and learning tool. Australia ranks as the most mature market, followed by China, India and South Korea.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the

Market

Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the

Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-Learning Services:

Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024

Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

Higher User Engagement With Short Videos as Compared to Other

Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But

Effective eLearning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video

Length

Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning

Corporate e-Learning: The Fastest Growing Segment

Global Average Per Capita Spending on Workplace Training of

Employees (In US$) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in

Efficiency Enhancement

Augmented Reality (AR) Makes eLearning More Engaging, and

Interactive

Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-

effective Online Learning & Training

Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and

Personalized eLearning

Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI in e-

Learning: Global Market for Market In US$ Billion for 2018,

2020, 2022, and 2024

Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)

Rise in User Generated Content

Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth

Select e-Learning Products

Cloud: Growing Domain for e-Learning Application Development &

Delivery

Myriad Benefits of Cloud Drive Opportunities for Cloud as the

Future of e-Learning Infrastructure: Global Public Cloud

Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Big Data Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences

Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Stronger

Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among

Companies

Expanding Social Presence Continues to Play a Central Role in

the Integration of Social Networking with Education: Global

Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for the Years 2014,

2018 and 2022

Rapid eLearning: A Viable Alternative to Conventional

Development Techniques

Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market

Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-

Learning

Global Market for Video, Web & Audio Conferencing Systems and

Solutions (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2018, 2022 &

2024

Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most

Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning

MOOCs: New Form of Online Training

LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning

Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning

m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic

Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning

Development of HTML5

M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning

Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e

-Learning

Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in

the Academic/ Educational Sector

Global Market for Private Tutoring in US$ Billion for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the

Academic Sector

Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable

Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies: Student

Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide for the

Year 2019E

Academic eLearning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in

Classrooms

e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With Smartphone

Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group of Children

& Teens: Smartphone Ownership by Age Group in the U.S for the

Year 2018

Proliferation of BYOD Among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for

the Growth of Corporate m-Learning

Global Spending on BYOD (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022

Key Challenges to Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for E-Learning by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Academic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Corporate e-Learning Market

Online Learning: Increasing Role in Higher Education

Self-Paced eLearning Market

Strong Growth Characterizes PreK-12 & Higher Education

Virtual Schools & Homeschooling Drive Demand for e-Learning

Products

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: USA Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Modest Penetration of Online and Blended Learning

Market Analytics

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and

Corporate for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

e-Learning Market Continues to Gain Traction

Language e-Learning: Market Overview

Corporate Sector Drives eLearning Market

Market Analytics

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Greater Demand for Online Tutoring Platforms and High Mobile

Internet Penetration Rates Drives Growth Opportunities in

China

Creating Localized e-Learning Content for China

Online Higher Education: On the Growth Curve

Corporate e-Learning: A Promising Sector

Market Analytics

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: China Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for E-Learning by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and

Corporate for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: France Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and

Corporate for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and

Corporate for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Corporate e-Learning on the Growth Curve

Market Analytics

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: UK Historic Review for E-Learning by Segment -

Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and Corporate

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

E-Learning by Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and

Corporate for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

An Overview

The eLearning Curve

Corporate e-Learning Holds Significant Growth Potential

Australia

Factors Driving Adoption of eLearning Programs

eLearning in Primary and Secondary Education (K-12)

eLearning in Higher Education

Corporate & Government Training Programs

India

Government Initiatives to Spur Demand for eLearning in India

eLearning Opportunities

e-Learning in Higher Education

Growing Significance of eLearning in Corporate Sector

South Korea

Market Analytics

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for E-Learning

by Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and

Corporate for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Latin America

Underdeveloped Traditional Education System Provides Greater

Growth Opportunities in Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Digitization Initiatives to Shape Growth in Africa

Qatar

Saudi Arabia - Increasingly Focused on e-Learning

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

E-Learning by Segment - Academic and Corporate - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for E-Learning by

Segment - Academic and Corporate Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for E-Learning by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic and

Corporate for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 292

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001