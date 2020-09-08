New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW
Specifically in the enterprise sector, with companies embracing a culture of learning to outperform competition, corporate e-learning is emerging as a high growth sub-sector within the market. Advantages offered by e-Learning driving its adoption in the academic and corporate sectors include versatility and flexibility as the learning pattern can be customized to suit all learning needs; audio visual learning tools enable better knowledge retention; information is made easy to understand and remember; higher degree of content coverage across all subjects; cost effective as it eliminates the need for infrastructure, travel, and other related expenditure; flexibility to listen to lectures and access content for unlimited number of times; reduced need to take down notes and enables more efficient management of time; reduced learning times; unrivalled convenience as it enables anytime, anywhere access to classrooms; encourages active and independent learning behavior among students; enables focused learning by allowing learners to selectively exclude subject matter elements not relevant to them; reduces reliance on a single teacher as a source for help and opens alternative sources of information via web forums, online tutorials, digital libraries at no additional costs.
Additionally, e-Learning systems based on cloud computing platforms enable course and content designers to create cost efficient and more accessible solutions. The migration from Adobe Flash to HTML5 eliminates conventional challenges associated with multimedia integration which remains vital for developing dynamic and interactive e-Learning course material that provide maximum engagement with the audience. Asia-Pacific ranks including China, is a major market led by factors such as growing importance of education especially in Asian countries with competitive labor markets; lack of skilled teachers in schools and colleges and the resulting increase in shadow education, private online tutoring and adoption of self-reliant learning strategies among students; and robust proliferation of smartphones and tablets and their use as an education and learning tool. Australia ranks as the most mature market, followed by China, India and South Korea.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector
Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the
Market
Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the
Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-Learning Services:
Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024
Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth
Higher User Engagement With Short Videos as Compared to Other
Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But
Effective eLearning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video
Length
Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning
Corporate e-Learning: The Fastest Growing Segment
Global Average Per Capita Spending on Workplace Training of
Employees (In US$) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020
AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in
Efficiency Enhancement
Augmented Reality (AR) Makes eLearning More Engaging, and
Interactive
Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-
effective Online Learning & Training
Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and
Personalized eLearning
Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI in e-
Learning: Global Market for Market In US$ Billion for 2018,
2020, 2022, and 2024
Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)
Rise in User Generated Content
Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth
Select e-Learning Products
Cloud: Growing Domain for e-Learning Application Development &
Delivery
Myriad Benefits of Cloud Drive Opportunities for Cloud as the
Future of e-Learning Infrastructure: Global Public Cloud
Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Big Data Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences
Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Stronger
Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among
Companies
Expanding Social Presence Continues to Play a Central Role in
the Integration of Social Networking with Education: Global
Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for the Years 2014,
2018 and 2022
Rapid eLearning: A Viable Alternative to Conventional
Development Techniques
Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth
Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market
Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-
Learning
Global Market for Video, Web & Audio Conferencing Systems and
Solutions (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2018, 2022 &
2024
Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most
Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning
MOOCs: New Form of Online Training
LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning
Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning
m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning
Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic
Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning
Development of HTML5
M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning
Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e
-Learning
Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in
the Academic/ Educational Sector
Global Market for Private Tutoring in US$ Billion for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the
Academic Sector
Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable
Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies: Student
Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide for the
Year 2019E
Academic eLearning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in
Classrooms
e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With Smartphone
Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group of Children
& Teens: Smartphone Ownership by Age Group in the U.S for the
Year 2018
Proliferation of BYOD Among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for
the Growth of Corporate m-Learning
Global Spending on BYOD (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022
Key Challenges to Market Growth
