BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crucial, Micron’s global consumer brand of computer memory and storage, today announced its limited edition Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 gaming DRAM. Expanding on the award-winning legacy of the Crucial Ballistix product portfolio, this latest offering provides consumers with an optimal gaming memory option, boasting the highest speeds available to date for purchase.

Crucial Ballistix is the only brand of gaming DRAM that incorporates custom tuning at the die level, resulting in world record-setting performance. In fact, these same gaming DRAM modules were recently used by a competitive overclocker to hit a blistering 6,666MT/s, the fastest ever for DDR4 modules. The record-breaking frequency and valid CPU-Z screenshot are posted on HWBOT. Like Micron’s leading products and solutions for enterprise and personal computing, Crucial gaming memory is purpose-built, making it the only gaming memory that’s vertically integrated — designed, engineered and manufactured from start to finish in-house. This unique approach is unmatched by competitors, allowing the new 5100MT/s modules to deliver blazing fast speeds to hardcore gamers and maximized results to overclocking enthusiasts.

“We were the first to launch DDR4, the first to put LEDs on gaming DRAM, and now our latest Crucial Ballistix memory is giving gamers a sharper edge by enabling higher frame rates and better system performance,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Consumer Products Group. “This latest memory speed is another testament to the team’s focus and delivery of world-class, innovative high-performance gaming products.”

A limited number of Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 modules will be produced at launch and available in 16GB kits for purchase at crucial.com or through select global channel partners. Crucial gaming memory sets the standard for extreme performance by delivering reliability, faster speeds and lower latencies when it matters most. These select Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 modules are designed for extreme overclocking and engineered for compatibility only with the very latest AMD and Intel platforms. Gamers and other customers looking to extract the best performance from their PCs can upgrade with other Crucial products like the Crucial P5 NVMe SSD and the Crucial X8 Portable SSD to supercharge their computers. All Crucial Ballistix memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.2 For more information about Crucial DRAM and SSD gaming products, visit crucial.com/products/gaming-products .

About Crucial

Crucial is a global brand of Micron Technology, Inc. Crucial solid-state drives (SSDs) and memory (DRAM) upgrades are compatible with over 100,000 new and old desktops, laptops, workstations and servers. Crucial Ballistix memory delivers a performance edge to gamers, enthusiasts and power users. Available worldwide at leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, Crucial products enhance system performance and user productivity. Learn more at crucial.com .

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

© 2020 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Neither Crucial nor Micron Technology, Inc., is responsible for omissions or errors in typography or photography. Micron, the Micron logo, Crucial and the Crucial logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Speed claims are based on a comparison to published specifications of comparable products available for consumer purchase as of the date of publication.

2 Limited lifetime warranty valid everywhere except Germany, where warranty is valid for 10 years from date of purchase. Overclocking may result in damage to computer components, and Micron disclaims any and all liability for such damage.

