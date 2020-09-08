WASHINGTON D.C., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masks continue as part of daily life and a new administration is tasked with rebuilding a broken nation. “Inheritance of Crises and Dysfunction” by James J. Maiwurm is political fiction that launches readers into Inauguration Day 2021 in rural Virginia where the COVID-19 pandemic and a recession have set farmers and small business owners into a life of financial instability and disarray. With roots in history, current events, and human nature, the novel provides valuable insight into foreign and domestic politics, while the protagonist’s personal story also highlights the pain of losing a spouse and moving, the mixed emotions associated with contemplating retirement, and the psychological need to remain relevant and connected as one grows older.

The book follows Salt- a recent widower and retired lawyer whose career included stints with the U.S. Government. Just when Salt begins settling into his new life away from the noise of D.C., an old acquaintance who is about to become Secretary of State calls him back into the line of fire at the White House where he is persuaded to take on a covert diplomatic role. Salt’s hesitant acceptance ignites a chase around the world for sensitive meetings with key allies to begin repositioning America for productive leadership.



“This plot is an instance where fiction is truly no stranger than reality," Maiwurm said. "The book is designed to provide reader-friendly insight into both urgent domestic issues and the consequences of American's shrinking influence in the world.”



“[The book’s] ultimate message is one of hope. It postulates that, when politics are stripped away, Americans have a great deal in common, and that with patience and honest communication, the country’s wounds can be healed so that a stronger nation can emerge,” a Clarion reviewer wrote about the book.



“Inheritance of Crises and Dysfunction” is sure to intrigue readers with an interest in the current state of America as the novel highlights struggles that lie ahead, while also educating readers on topics such as government subsidies, the Black Lives Matter movement, Coronavirus, and economic instability so they can be better prepared to vote and handle what Maiwurm believes is on the horizon.



About the author

James J. Maiwurm is Chairman Emeritus of one of the world's largest global law firms who in 2012 was named one of the top ten most innovative law firm managing partners by Law 360. Maiwurm grew up in small-town America where he met his high school sweetheart whom he later married, earned a degree in history at the College of Wooster in Ohio, attended the University of Michigan Law School, and soon after had two children. For the past 30 years Maiwurm has resided in the Washington D.C. area.

