The growing proclivity for cloud-based solutions is expected to facilitate the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled " Cloud Print Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Connectivity Type (Wi-Fi, TCP-IP, Bluetooth, Others), By Industry (BFSI, Government, Education, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The growing demand for cost-effective solutions in small and medium enterprises is expected to foster the healthy growth of the market.

The whole world is battling with the novel coronavirus, leaving numerous industries in distraught. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain.

Market Driver:

Launch of Efficient Printers to Accelerate Market Potential

The key players in the market are focused on launching cost-effective and compact printers to cater to the demand of the industries. For instance, in July 2019, Xerox Corporation introduced three new affordable series of printers. The new series will enhance office mobility, without compromising user experience, security, and image quality. The printers are equipped with Wi-Fi direct technology, that allows wireless printing using Mopria, Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and Android support. The range of printers will help the company to serve small businesses, working from home during the pandemic by providing features, capability, and ease of use as large ones. The growing demand for home printing solutions for work-from-home employees amid COVID -19 is expected to enable healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand from government, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, and retail industries is expected to support the growth of the market.

However, the growing privacy issues related to cloud printers are expected to thwart its demand, in turn dampening the growth of the market.





Regional Analysis:

Rising Emphasis on Cloud Infrastructure to Augment Growth in Europe

The market in North America is predicted to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Xerox Corporation, and HP Inc in the US. The ongoing strategic partnerships among companies are expected to augur well for the market in North America. Europe is expected to hold the largest share owing to the growing demand for cloud printing services in the region. Moreover, the European Commission launched the European Cloud Initiative in 2016 to strengthen its digital and cloud infrastructure. The reinforcement of cloud infrastructure is expected to benefit the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to account for a substantial share in terms of revenue due to the growing awareness in the developing nations. The technological development is expected to further propel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development:

March 2020: Microsoft Corporation announced the launch of a preview of its all – cloud printing service for customers using Windows 10 Enterprise and Education. Universal Print is described as a Microsoft 365 subscription-based service by the company. Universal Print enables printing from smartphones, tablets without the installation of printer servers on them.

List Of Key Companies in the Cloud Print Market:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

HP Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

ePRINTit.com

Konica Minolta Business Solutions

Process Fusion (UniPrint.net)

ezeep GmbH

ThinPrint Cloud Services, Inc.





