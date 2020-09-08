Company to focus expanded D&I efforts across key areas of colleagues, culture and communities with commitments to:



CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced today a multi-year commitment focused on elevating its existing diversity and inclusion initiatives to make meaningful impacts in the area of racial equity economic empowerment around the world. The plan is designed to accelerate the company’s existing D&I efforts following extensive consultations between company leaders, colleagues and experts through listening forums and educational sessions focused on diversity, inclusion and belonging.

“Mondelēz International is committed to building a more diverse, inclusive and equitable world, both socially and economically,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. “As a global company, we know that diversity in all its forms is a driver of innovation and growth and we must reflect the diversity of our consumers to deliver stronger business performance as we lead the future of snacking.”

Over the next three years, the company will address local and global opportunities to advance racial equity and economic empowerment by expanding its D&I initiative across three key areas: Colleagues, Culture and Communities.

Colleagues



To ensure the diversity of its colleagues at all levels represent the communities, customers and consumers Mondelēz International serves, the company has committed to double Black representation in U.S. management by 2024. To enable this goal, it has implemented a series of actions across its business, including increasing the presence of underrepresented candidates on interview slates, doubling investment in early career programs, including with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and establishing new mentoring and leadership development programs for people of color.



These initiatives will complement the company’s efforts to continue to maintain appropriate pay equity for Black colleagues. In addition, the company will increase the strategic impact of diversity and inclusion within the organization by appointing a Global D&I Officer who will be accountable to the CHRO, CEO and Board of Directors for advancing this important agenda.

Culture



To further strengthen the company’s culture and continue to cultivate an inclusive, bias-free and equitable workplace that enables all colleagues to be themselves and achieve their full potential, Mondelēz International will invest in building cultural competences for all employees and will include D&I performance metrics in business unit and functional goals. The company also plans to mobilize its consumer-facing brands and leverage its partnerships with agencies and advertising platforms to drive change, equity and inclusion. To foster reflection and service in its U.S. Business Unit, the company will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid U.S. Holiday and recognize Juneteenth with a U.S. day of service.

Communities



Furthermore, to drive economic inclusion for underrepresented communities, the company will commit to spend $1 billion with minority and women-owned businesses globally by 2024. Across every business unit, the company will foster partnerships to support underrepresented communities. In the U.S. this will include a new multi-year signature partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help close the opportunity gap for youth. Mondelēz International will also establish a signature multi-year college scholarship program for underrepresented youth in the U.S.

“In a world that can seem more divided than ever, our business and our brands have the power to bring people together and take a stand on this important issue,” said Glen Walter, EVP & President, North America. “We are confident that we can make a true and meaningful impact over the short and long term, and we will continue to evolve and refine our plans to ensure we are driving, positive, lasting and much-needed change on the issues of racial equity and inclusion.”

Today’s announcement builds on the company’s ongoing D&I efforts, including successfully closing its senior-level gap of women in leadership and building the right inclusive leadership behaviors to create a winning growth culture that values differences. The company will report its annual progress against these goals in their Snacking Made Right Report, alongside other Purpose-focused activities and KPIs.



