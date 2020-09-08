New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastics Recycling: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962042/?utm_source=GNW

Any secondary use or reuse of the material is assumed to have already taken place.



The term recovery includes all disposal methods except land disposal (i.e., recycling, incineration, waste-to-energy [WTE]).



The term chemical recycling will be used to describe the return to chemical units originally used to make resins.Nylon can be depolymerized to caprolactam.



The term feedstock recycling will be used to denote the process of decomposing plastics to a mix of organic chemicals, some used in the manufacture of plastics and some not. Feedstock recycling products are more akin to the raw materials used to produce plastics (e.g., petroleum, natural gas).



Mechanical recycling methods include those that involve physical modifications to the recovered plastic only, such as separation, grinding and classifying.



This report will be concerned with activities in four regions: North America, Europe, Asia and the Rest of the World (RoW).All figures are reported to the nearest million dollars or million or billion lbs.



Growth rates given are compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2019-2025. All value figures noted are in constant 2019 U.S. dollars.



The market data in the tables of this report only cover post-consumer plastics. Post-industrial plastics are not included.



This report is divided into several sections.The Introductory section summarizes the study’s goals and objectives, the reasons for doing the study and scopes.



The Summary and Highlights section provides a summary of estimates and forecasts of the global plastic recycling market 2019-2025 and highlights of the largest and fastest-growing markets and important trends.



The Overview section describes the manufacture of plastics, the major types of plastics used, how plastics are disposed of after use and a summary of recycling methods.



The Global Market section describes existing markets by product source.Recycled waste products include bottles, vehicles, carpet and electronics.



This section covers topics such as the amount of plastic annually collected and recycled from these sources. When possible, it offers a prediction regarding the probable growth rate over the next five years.



The Global Market section also looks at plastic recycling by resin, summarizing the sources and end uses for recycled materials that are available. Most recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) comes from PET bottles and the main end market for recycled PET bottle resin is fibers.



The Global Market section also profiles products made with recycled plastics, including applications such as plastic lumber and plastic composites (e.g., wood, fibers, cement, glass). Products are covered separately; products may be made from plastic from a combination of sources. Wood/fiber plastic composites may be made from several different resin types, each possibly derived from several different products.



After the global market sections, there will be four chapters that discuss the regional plastic recycling markets: North America, Europe, Asia and RoW.



The Company Profiles section lists relevant organizations and companies.



The Appendix provides definitions of abbreviations and acronyms.



Market values and volumes have specific measurements.



Market values are measured at the level of plastic recycled, such as the values of recycled resin pellets.

Market volumes by end use or application are measured at the levels of both the amount of plastic available for recycling and the amount of plastic that is recycled.

Market volumes by source of waste (e.g., bottles, films) are measured at the level of the amount of plastic available for recycling.

Market volume is segmented by resin types of waste (e.g., PET, PE) and measured at the level of the amount of plastic available for recycling.



Report Includes:

- 101 data tables

- Comprehensive overview of the global markets for plastics recycling within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Assessment of market potential for recycled plastics, revenue forecast in dollar value terms and market volumes on the basis of resin type, source of waste, end use, application sector and geographical region

- Country specific data and analysis of China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and South Africa

- Latest information on major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, regulatory and environmental updates, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace

- Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the global plastics recycling market demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

- Competitive landscape of the leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, and recent developments

- Company profiles of market leading participants, including CarbonLITE, Kunststoffrecycling Ges.m.b.H, LyondellBasell, MBA Polymers Inc., MTM Plastics GmbH, Montello S.p.A., Teijin, Recycled Plastics UK and Shakti Plastics Industries



Summary:

The global market for post-consumer plastics recycling reached REDACTED in 2019.The market was created by recycling REDACTED pounds of post-consumer plastics, more than REDACTED before processing.



The average price of unprocessed post-consumer plastic waste was at approximately REDACTED per pound in 2019.After processed, the price went up to REDACTED per pound, producing a gross profit of REDACTED per pound.



Weight loss happens in waste plastic processing, reducing total volume to about REDACTED pounds in 2019. The average price of recycled plastics sold to the end users was, in fact, at REDACTED per pound.



In 2019, the global plastic recycling industry rebounded back to nearly the level of 2017 (REDACTED pounds) before China started to ban its post-consumer plastics import in Jan. 2018, up significantly from the REDACTED pounds in 2018. Three factors contributed to the quick recovery of the global plastic recycling market -

- Europe significantly improved its capacity to recycle locally-collected plastic waste, increasing processed volume by more than four billion pounds per year from 2017-2019.

- China has a huge appetite for recycled plastics. Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and many other countries set up facilities to produce recycled pellets and sell to the Chinese market.

- Most other countries also increased domestic recycling capacity.



In 2020, the global plastic recycling business was heavily impacted by the coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) pandemic.Collecting and recycling recyclable waste has been suspended, widely.



Recycled volume slumped by REDACTED in some countries in the first half of 2020.China and some other countries have quickly recovered from the pandemic, so the global market will decline only REDACTED, overall, in 2020.



There are two major sources of post-consumer plastics for recycling: nondurable products and durable products.Nondurable products are mostly plastic bottles, containers and films.



Durable products include plastics used in electronics, carpets, automotive products and other industrial and commercial products.

