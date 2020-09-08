New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566320/?utm_source=GNW

51 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 54% during the forecast period. Our reports on blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking, , and growing number of cargo thefts. In addition, growing use of blockchain technology for trucking is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market analysis includes mode segment and geographical landscapes



The blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market is segmented as below:

By Mode

• Sea

• Land

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the booming e-commerce industry as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market sizing

• Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market forecast

• Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market industry analysis





