Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2020 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global travel arrangement and reservation services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global travel arrangement and reservation services market is expected to decline from $418.7 billion in 2019 to $418.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $498.8 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the travel arrangement and reservation services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward?
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider travel arrangement and reservation services market, and compares it with other markets.
The travel arrangement and reservation services market consists of the sales of travel arrangement and reservation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide travel agency services, arrange and assemble tours or provide other travel arrangement and reservation services.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global travel arrangement and reservation services market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global travel arrangement and reservation services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global travel arrangement and reservation services market.
Travel arrangement companies are increasingly using IoT technologies in providing customised options to customers for flight and accommodation bookings. Travel aggregator websites search for the best deals across multiple websites and lists the results on a web page. And most of the airline companies are also using IoT technologies right from locating a traveler in emergency situations to finding a missing passenger who hasn't board the flight yet. More than 89% airlines are looking forward for immense changes over the next three years with IOT technology in the travel industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Trends And Strategies
8. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, Segmentation By Mode of Travel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market, Segmentation By Mode of Booking, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Metrics
11.1. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market
13. Western Europe Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market
14. Eastern Europe Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market
15. North America Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market
16. South America Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market
17. Middle East Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market
18. Africa Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market
19. Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Carlson Wagonlit Travel
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. American Express
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. BCD Travel
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Expedia
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. Priceline Group
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market
21. Market Background: Commercial Services Market
21.1. Commercial Services Market Characteristics
21.2. Commercial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Commercial Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
23. Appendix
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
