MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally administered, targeted therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan, completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted to the FDA. ChemoCentryx is also developing avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The Company also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer, including an orally-administered small molecule checkpoint inhibitor of PD-1/PD-L1. For more information, please visit www.chemocentryx.com
