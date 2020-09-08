LAS VEGAS, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged the services of SunCity Advising , a digital marketing firm located in La Jolla, CA with the intent of accelerating the growth of the Company’s flagship website, https://www.psychedelicspotlight.com/ , within the emerging sector of psychedelic medicine.

Last month, the Company announced the release of several strategic updates to the Psychedelic Spotlight website intended to position it more effectively as a news and media leader for the medicinal psychedelic industry. The Company contends that the integration of SunCity Advising’s expertise within the field of digital advertising, which includes an extensive base of knowledge and understanding in developing and deploying compelling branding, message delivery, and analytical strategies will play a critical role in helping to facilitate PSYC’s next phase of growth within the expanding sector.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “Given the fact that we are only a few months removed from our initial entry into the medicinal psychedelic industry, I am quite encouraged with the progress we have made and the direction we are moving in with Psychedelic Spotlight. Each week, it seems, we are establishing new and meaningful connections within this industry and are continuing to expand our network at a steady, yet mindful pace. Expanding our digital brand and identity requires much more than just a boots on the ground approach. Integrating the digital and data-driven marketing expertise and strategies developed by SunCity Advising, in my opinion, demonstrates a 360-degree approach to piloting our growth initiatives.”

SunCity Advising CEO, Ivan Reed, says “The leadership team of Global Trac Solutions is bringing a new perspective to an industry with very serious growth potential. As a pioneering company in psychedelic resources, their ability to remain on the cutting edge matches well with our philosophy of outside-the-box ideation and constant testing. Through data-driven decision making and leveraging effective marketing technology, our team is excited to contribute to an innovative and sustainable growth plan. Psychedelic Spotlight is already proving to be a top resource hub for relevant, current information in the space.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

About SunCity Advising

SunCity Advising is a San Diego digital marketing agency with a commitment to helping clients improve their internet presence. Since 2011, they have provided internet marketing services that include search engine optimization (SEO), PPC, email marketing, social media management, web design, content creation, and strategic business advising.

