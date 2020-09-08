VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt:IJA2) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been granted PSD2 banking passporting approval from all 27 EU member countries by the EBA (European Banking Authority). The Pan-European PSD2 banking license passporting was individually solicited to all 27 member countries on May 25th, 2020. All 27 member states had approved unanimously the petition on August 24th, 2020. The Company was ultimately informed of this magnificent outcome yesterday.



About EBA Passporting

The EBA (European Banking Authority) imposes Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on the framework for cooperation and exchange of information between competent authorities for license passporting to ensure that information about those payment institutions that carry out business in one or more EU Member States is exchanged consistently between the national authorities of the home and host Member States. Passporting helps distinguish the notifications related to branch establishments, agent’s engagement, and free provision of financial services across EU Member States. The EU passporting system for banks and financial services companies enables firms that are authorized in any EU or EEA state to trade freely in any other. These passports are the foundation of the EU single market for financial services.

The Company's flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific, technology of which the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY built-in features include Remittance Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L is the self-licensed European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 165,414,015 shares issued and outstanding.

