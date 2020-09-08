NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTCQB: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, today announced its film and TV show website ABQQ.TV ( http://www.abqq.tv ) is finishing construction, the beta begins testing procedure. ABQQ.TV engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry, will launch December 2020.



ABQQ.TV will feature movies, television shows and drama series produced almost entirely by the company and its hundreds cooperation partners.

ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. Subscribers makes payment of subscription fee through PayPal. It will have a channel called "ABQQTV” broadcasting on YouTube and Netflix platforms.

The company has been setup its North America office at 48 Wall Street, Suite 1009

New York, NY 10005.