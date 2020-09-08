Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 8, 2020 at 3.30 PM EET





Harvia will publish its financial statements for 2020 and interim reports in 2021 as follows:

11 February 2021 Financial statements bulletin for 2020

5 May 2021 January−March 2021 interim report

12 August 2021 Half-year (January−June) 2021 financial report

4 November 2021 January−September 2021 interim report

Harvia’s electronic annual report which contains the complete Financial Statements 2020, will be published during the week starting 8 March 2021 (week 10/2021).

Harvia’s Annual General meeting will be held on 8 April 2021 at 10.00 a.m. in Helsinki. Exact location will be announced later.





Further information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi





Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and with EOS the pro-forma net sales of the group are estimated to exceed EUR 90 million. The company employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.