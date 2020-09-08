Utrecht, The Netherlands , Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than two years of development, AllianceBlock today announces its token generation event (TGE).



The launch comes just weeks after AllianceBlock closed its 1,200% oversubscribed private sale , raising $0.5 million. The project now moves on to the next stage of development — coding the v1.0 platform and expanding the AllianceBlock ecosystem.

Building the World’s First Compliant Decentralized Capital Market AllianceBlock is building the first globally compliant decentralized capital market using a combination of several decentralized technologies.



AllianceBlock introduces the Prometheus Protocol, a multi-layered architecture that serves to solve some of the biggest pain points of the traditional finance (TradFi) industry while funneling potentially trillions of dollars of traditional capital into the blossoming decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.



To help fast track the evolution of blockchain and DeFi and build the first compliant gateway for TradFi funds, AllianceBlock is tackling the three main barriers to the adoption of decentralised technologies by regulated entities: Compliance, Security, and User Experience.



The successful completion of AllianceBlock’s TGE marks the first step towards disrupting the $100 trillion global securities industry. “The formation of a truly decentralized capital market is a long-overdue upgrade to the traditional investment banking model, helping to democratize access to capital markets for the first time in history,” said Rachid Ajaja, founder and CEO of AllianceBlock.

Matthijs deVries, Founder and CTO of AllianceBlock said, “The Token Generation Event is an important milestone for AllianceBlock and we look forward to an exciting journey ahead.”

“In reaction to the 2008 GFC, the past decade has seen the emergence of a parallel financial ecosystem prioritizing the concept of decentralization,” said Dr Amber Ghaddar founder of AllianceBlock,” AllianceBlock expands on this and is building the bridge between TradFi and DeFi with a focus on cross border regulatory compliance.”



Two-Years of Progress Over the past two years, AllianceBlock has been incubated by three of Europe’s most prestigious incubators - Station F, L39, and Kickstart Innovation in Zurich. The AllianceBlock team has forged partnerships with the likes of Quant, Holochain, Orion Protocol, and many more to be announced, which together, will help lay down the early framework for a decentralized capital market.



Led by a team of investment bankers and quants with backgrounds including JP Morgan, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, AllianceBlock will spend the next 12 months building out an ecosystem of participants from TradFi and DeFi, prior to the testnet launch scheduled for Q2, 2021.



About AllianceBlock Incubated by three of Europe’s most prestigious incubators: Station F, L39, and Kickstart Innovation in Zurich, and led by a heavily experienced team of ex-JP Morgan, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs investment bankers, and quants, AllianceBlock is on the path to disrupt the $100 trillion securities market with its state-of-the-art and globally compliant decentralized capital market.



AllianceBlock-Future of Investment Banking

