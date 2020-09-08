GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with Resonant management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight Resonant’s immense opportunity to efficiently monetize the growth of 5G with its proprietary XBAR® RF Filter design and other unique solutions the Company enables with its ISN® software tools platform for the development of cutting-edge RF filters.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

“Since our prior engagement with MZ, we have pushed the business forward and advanced our technology in countless ways,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Resonant. “I look forward to working with the entire MZ team to communicate our unique value proposition as we continue to capitalize on our strategic assets, our ISN EDA platform and deep IP portfolio as well as see the potential of our XBAR technology to dominate the cutting edge technologies delivering 5G functionality.”

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America, commented: “Our re-engagement comes at a pivotal time for the Company, as Resonant has established itself as a clear disruptor within the RF filter supply chain. Its advanced ISN software tools platform, which runs countless simulations to match optimal performance on lower cost production processes, upends a legacy industry plagued by slow, iterative design processes.

“Perhaps most notably, Resonant’s next-gen XBAR filter technology – which is the only filter design capable of delivering upon the promise of true 5G performance – was licensed by the largest RF filter manufacturer worldwide, who simultaneously made a $7 million strategic investment in Resonant, in addition to signing a $9 million, multi-year commercial agreement.

“Put simply, Resonant’s filter designs are an enabling technology for the emerging 5G market. We look forward to working with management to communicate what we view as a clear valuation disconnect to the broader investment community,” concluded Falesnik.

For more information on Resonant, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at www.resonant.com . To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to RESN@mzgroup.us or call Greg Falesnik or Lucas Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

