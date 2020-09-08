Portland, OR , Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global field service management market was pegged at $3.12 billion in 2018 and is estimated to hit $10.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in need for tracking activities on the field, increase demand for mobility to acquire real-time visibility, and surge in adoption of digitalization & automation in the field services industry fuel the growth of the global field service management market. On the other hand, dearth of expert professionals for operating FSM curtails down the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, integration of AI, AR, and VR in field services sector and rise in adoption of internet of things (IoT) are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2478

Covid-19 scenario-

Covid-19 led to disruptions in various field activities and the field services industry has been affected indeed. Also, there has been a significant decline in the number of skilled workforce to operate on field management service systems due to lockdown.

Nevertheless, due to social distancing, there has been a steep increase in the need to automate manual field service business operations such as scheduling, dispatching, transporting, and fleet trailing which, in turn, has given the market a positive boost.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the field service management market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2478

The global field service management market is analyzed across component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. The service segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% throughout the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the transportation & logistics segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% till 2026.

By region, North America generated the highest share, garnering more than one-third of the global market and is projected to dominate, in terms of revenue, by 2026. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the study period.

The leading market players analyzed in the global field service management market report include Oracle, Tableau, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Sisense, Teradata, Adobe, Cisco, Tibco, and IBM. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their stand in the industry.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2478

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter