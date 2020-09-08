Dublin, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non-invasive fat reduction includes minimally invasive treatments that selectively break down fat cells in specific areas to reduce the size of subcutaneous fat pockets. Globally, the rate of obesity is increasing, especially in North America. Growing obesity is also leading to growing health concerns among the affected. As a result, awareness among the public regarding the ill effects of obesity is increasing. Therefore with the increasing concerns, demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures for fat reduction is increasing. These factors have helped in the overall growth of the market.



However, non-invasive fat reduction equipment are very costly and hence, the cost of the procedure also increases. Moreover, although these lasers are safe for use, but they may leave surgery marks post-surgery on the skin. Hence these factors are hence preventing the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Ultrasound Fat Removal Technology is Expected to Cover a Large Share of the Market



Ultrasound fat removal or ultrasonic liposuction is a type of fat loss procedure that liquefies fat cells before their removal. This is done with the guidance of an ultrasound combined with ultrasonic waves to target fat cells. Ultrasound-assisted liposuction is considered to be more precise and considered much safer as it preserves surrounding nerves. According to British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, More than 2,500 liposuction procedures were performed in United Kingdom in 2018. Hence, owing to high number of procedures performed every year, along with added advantages of ultrasound fat removal procedure, the market is expected to register a high growth rate in the future.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



Geographically, North America dominates the global non-invasive fat reduction market because of the new products every now and then by well-established and upcoming manufacturers. The North American has countries also has one of the highest percentages of the obese population in the world.



According to a 2017 report by OECD, 38.2% of the population in the United States is obese. This incidence is highest when compared to other countries in the OECD and is followed by Mexico, where 32.4% of the population is obese, making it the second most obese country. Although incidence in Canada is not as high as the US and Mexico. 25.8% of the population in Canada is obese, which is still higher than the average of all OECD countries. Therefore with the high prevalence of obesity in North America, the demand for non-invasive fat removal procedures is expected to increase in the upcoming future.



Competitive Landscape



Majority of the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction equipment are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.2.3 Rise in Awareness Regarding Health Risks Associated with Unhealthy Lifestyle

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Treatment Costs

4.3.2 Potential Risk of Side Effects on Skin in Contact with Laser

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Ultrasound

5.1.2 Cryolipolysis

5.1.3 Low Level Lasers

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Dermatology Clinics and Cosmetic Centers

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cutera Inc

6.1.2 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

6.1.3 Bausch Health Companies

6.1.4 Venus Concept

6.1.5 Alma Lasers

6.1.6 Hologic Inc

6.1.7 Candela Corporation

6.1.8 Lumenis Ltd

6.1.9 Fotona

6.1.10 Sciton Inc



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



