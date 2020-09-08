– More than 300,000 restaurant and hospitality employees to enter ShiftPixy ecosystem –



MIAMI, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a gig engagement platform provider, today announced a new partnership with the Washington Hospitality Association, the state’s leading hospitality trade group representing more than 6,000 members, and supporting more than 300,000 restaurant and hospitality industry employees across the state of Washington.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with the Washington Hospitality Association in one of our largest and most significant partnerships to date,” said ShiftPixy Co-Founder and CEO Scott Absher. “The Washington Hospitality Association has historically demonstrated leadership and innovation in bringing vitality and leading-edge capabilities to the thousands of restaurant and hospitality operators across Washington State. We see our new partnership as a natural extension of that forward-thinking mindset, and eagerly anticipate helping Washington Hospitality Association advance its core mission utilizing our sophisticated and scalable human capital platform.”

Discussing the new partnership, Washington Hospitality Association President & CEO Anthony Anton stated, “An important focus of ours is to keep our restaurant and hospitality operators agile and equipped with the latest tools to succeed. We found the ShiftPixy platform to be exactly what we were seeking, especially during times such as these, when the ability to adapt to new market realities is of the utmost importance. We’re excited to join forces with the ShiftPixy team and eagerly look forward to introducing the ShiftPixy ecosystem to our restaurant and hospitality operators and the thousands they employ across Washington State.”

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (PIXY) provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

