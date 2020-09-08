BOCHUM, Germany, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMRay , a provider of automated malware analysis and detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic reseller partnership with Deepcase , a provider of threat hunting, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) and other threat intelligence services headquartered in Ankara, Turkey. The new agreement will enable Deepcase to resell and distribute VMRay’s industry leading malware detection and analysis to build custom end-to-end solutions that help its customers accelerate their response to new and evasive malware threats.



“Cybercriminals continue to find creative new ways to breach the network perimeter as they actively expand their operations across the globe. It’s impossible to meet these new threats with traditional technologies and legacy products so unless you want to be featured in the next data breach report, a comprehensive and accurate solution for automated threat detection and analysis is required,” said Gökmen Güreşçi, CEO & Founder of Deepcase. “VMRay’s best-of-breed solutions flexibly integrate into a customer’s existing security environment, enabling SOC teams to quickly detect advanced threats and reduce attackers’ dwell time. We are excited to announce our partnership with VMRay.”

The Turkish market is among the fastest growing regions in terms of IT spending with IDC estimating that information and communication technology spending by institutions in Turkey was expected to reach $17.1 billion in 2019. According to an April report issued by the Turkish Heritage Foundation, the Republic of Turkey is also under significant pressure to shore up its cybersecurity defenses as its government agencies, ISPs, and other critical infrastructure are increasingly being targeted by hackers, writing that its new National Cyber Incident Response (USOM) which launched in February 2020 “ may need to defend against as many as 300,000 cyberattacks .”

“This reseller agreement represents VMRay’s expansion within the high-growth Turkish market and in Deepcase, we found the ideal partner in that they are squarely focused in the threat intelligence category,” said Lara Maier, Channel Director Europe for VMRay. “This new deal demonstrates continued momentum in the global partnership program that was launched July 2020. We are excited to welcome Deepcase aboard and are confident it will yield significant new business opportunities for both companies in the years to come.”

VMRay’s global channel partners currently include VARs and Distribution across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas that have expertise in both the Public as well as the Private Sector. VMRay partners gain access to the VMRay Platform and its suite of interconnected malware analysis and threat detection solutions. More information about joining the VMRay Global Channel Partner program can be found at https://www.vmray.com/partners/malware-detection-partners/

About VMRay

VMRay is focused on a single mission: to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing global malware threat. The company’s automated malware analysis and detection solutions help enterprises around the world minimize business risk, protect their valuable data and safeguard their brand. VMRay’s founders, Dr. Carsten Willems and Dr. Ralf Hund, were early pioneers in malware sandboxing, developing breakthrough technologies that continue to lead the industry. They founded VMRay to transform their research into practical solutions for making the online world a safer place. Learn more at www.vmray.com .

About Deepcase

Deepcase is a Turkish company which specializing in intrusion detection, IT forensics investigations, incident response, threat intelligence and threat hunting services. Deepcase provides reactive and proactive services, operational training, and is an authorized reseller of third-party cybersecurity solutions designed to assist companies at every stage of the threat lifecycle. Learn more at https://www.deepcase.com.tr/.

