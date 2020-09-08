Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephanie Farber, MD is the newest member of Killingsworth Center For Plastic Surgery . Dr. Farber is a talented and meticulous plastic surgeon with a natural eye for beauty and aesthetics. She specializes in plastic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body. Dr. Farber has experience performing facial plastic surgery , blepharoplasty , labiaplasty , breast cancer reconstruction , and skin cancer reconstruction, to name a few.

Dr. Farber is known for her attention to detail, as well as her sunny disposition and extraordinary work ethic. She is dedicated to making her patients feel comfortable and confident, while working together with them to achieve the most natural-looking results. Dr. Farber’s role as a female plastic surgeon allows her to connect with female patients in a unique and profound way. She is well known among her patients for her sensitivity, compassion, and understanding.

“It’s so wonderful to work alongside such a talented and efficient team at Killingsworth Center For Plastic Surgery,” says Dr. Farber. “I’m excited to use my skill set to help patients meet and exceed their highest expectations.”

Prior to joining Killingsworth Center For Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Dr. Farber attended Duke University, where she earned her degree in Chemistry. She was then accepted into the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, graduating Cum Laude as one of the top ten students in her medical school class. During her time there, Dr. Farber received both the Plastic Surgery Award and Pediatric Surgery Award for her excellent work. She went on to train at one of the top plastic surgery residencies in America: the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Farber became Chief Resident and pursued advanced training in aesthetic surgery alongside some of the leading experts in the field.

Dr. Farber is also a Medical Contributor for ABC News. She regularly authors articles on the latest medical developments and also helps advise Good Morning America and World News Tonight reporting. Dr. Farber continues to be a prominent and well-respected researcher in the field of plastic surgery. She has published her work in prestigious academic journals and has presented her research across the country. Dr. Farber’s work has won numerous awards, including “Best Reconstructive Paper,” “Most Outstanding Clinical Paper,” and “Best Paper Published in the Scientific Literature.”

To learn more about undergoing plastic surgery with Dr. Stephanie Farber, you can contact Killingsworth Center For Plastic Surgery by phone at (678) 208-6008 or by requesting an appointment online.

Killingsworth Center For Plastic Surgery 5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Suite 420 Atlanta, Georgia 30342 (678) 208-6008